Amphibious Jetour G700 priced ahead of reported South African debut

Amphibious G700 was announced as being on the cards of the local market at Jetour's main Worldwide Travel conference last year.

On the cards for South Africa sometime in 2026, Jetour has released pricing of its amphibious G700 in China.

Shown in production form to the international media at parent company Chery’s International User Summit conference in Wuhu last week, the G700 forms part of Jetour’s Zongheng sub-brand aimed at hardcore off-road usage.

Yangtze proof

Known during the concept stage as the T5 in what would have been a step-up from the T2, the G700 will take aim not only at BYD-owned Fangchengbao’s Bao 5/Denza B5, but also Great Wall Motors’ Tank 300.

Announced, and shown, at the summit, has having been the first car to successfully cross a 1.4 km section of the Yangtze River in a reported 22 minutes, the G700 has a claimed amphibious top speed of 10 km/h, and comes equipped with a pair of rear-mounted propellers developing 18 kW each.

Also gunning for the Yangwang U8 that can stay afloat for 30 minutes, but only do three kilometres per hour on water, the G700 rides on a ladder-frame chassis, which has undergone a series of changes to make it waterproof.

Aside from air suspension and the battery pack coated in silicone carbide, the G700 also has a six-axis gyroscope that adjusts the body when going through water to maintain stability.

Fundamentals

According to Jetour, the claimed wading depth is 970 mm, the departure angle is 28°, and the approach angle is 35°.

Dimensionally, the G700 measures 5 198 mm long, 2 050 mm wide, 1 956 mm tall and 2 870 mm long on the wheelbase front. The claimed tow rating is 2 500 kg.

Electricity meets water

Up front, the G700 combines Chery’s 2.0 T-GDI engine with a 31.4-kWh battery pack powering an electric motor on each axle.

G700 has a pair of 18 kW propellers integrated into its rear bumper to aid forward momentum in the water. Image: Charl Bosch

Paired to a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the setup develops a combined 665kW/1 135Nm, allowing the G700 to get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4.6 seconds.

Requiring 10 minutes to charge from 20-80% using an ultra fast charger, the G700 has an all-electric range of 150 km based on China’s CLTC scale, and a combined range of 1 400 km with the 155kW/340Nm petrol engine included.

Known spec

In China, notable specification items comprise a 15.6-inch infotainment system and a 35.4-inch display perched on the top of the dashboard in place of a traditional instrument cluster.

Interior’s biggest highlight is the 35.4-inch display behind the infotainment system on the dashboard. Image: Jetour UAE

Also standard are heated, ventilated and massaging electric front seats, a drop-down 17.3-inch display for those in the second row, ambient lighting and an 18-speaker Lexicon sound system.

Watch this space

Priced from 329 900 to 414 900 yuan, which equates to between R800 256 and R1 006 446 when directly converted and without taxes, expect Jetour South Africa to only make more details known next year.

Additional information from autohome.cn, Jetour UAE and carnewschina.com.

