Jetour opens spec sheet of already priced T1

T1 range spans four models, two engine options, a single transmission and front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Having divulged pricing at the end of last month, Jetour has now released complete specification details of the all-new T1.

Four models, two powertrains

Positioned above the Dashing and X70 Plus, but below the T2, the T1 comes in four trim levels; Edge, Aspire, Xplora and Odyssey, with the former pair being front-wheel drive and the latter equipped with the XWD all-wheel-drive system.

Up front, the Chery-owned brand has availed two engine options; the same 1.5 T-GDI as in the Dashing and X70 Plus for the Edge and Aspire and the 2.0 T-GDI from the outgoing Tiggo 8 Pro Max for the Xplora and Odyssey.

Despite being of similar displacement, the 1.5 T-GDI has been uprated from 115kW/230Nm to 125kW/270Nm, while the 2.0 T-GDI has gone the other way by being detuned from 187kW/390Nm to 180kW/375Nm.

Both units are mated to seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the T1, which went on sale in China last year, measures 4 705 mm long, 1 967 mm wide and 1 843 mm tall.

T1 has a claimed ground clearance of 200 mm and rides on 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the trim level. Image: Jetour

Its wheelbase measuring 2 810 mm, the T1 has a ground clearance of 200 mm, tow rating of 1 600 kg for the 2.0 T-GDI only, and luggage capacity of 574-litres or 1 455-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Spec

Edge

As for the released spec details, the Edge has the following as standard:

18-inch alloy wheels;

electrically folding and heated mirrors;

auto on/off LED headlights;

daytime running LEDs;

roof rails;

rain sense wipers;

imitation leather upholstery with orange stitching;

paddle shifters;

electrically adjustable driver’s seat;

dual-zone climate control;

heated and cooled glovebox;

front and rear armrests;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

eight-speaker sound system;

12.8-inch infotainment system;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

voice control;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

remote engine start;

drive mode selector (Eco, Normal and Sport)

Taking care of safety are six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, traction and stability control, Hill Descent Control, Auto Hold, Corner Brake Control and auto lock/unlock doors.

Additional items are:

cruise control;

rear parking sensors;

540-degree camera system;

Rollover Prevention

Aspire

Stepping up to the Aspire brings an electric tailgate and panoramic sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Keep Assist, plus:

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Rear Collision Warning;

Door Open Alert

Xplora

Building on the Aspire, the Xplora, apart from the bigger engine and XWD system, swaps the 18-inch wheels for 19-inch alloys, the 12.8-inch infotainment system for a 15.6-inch and the plastic undergaurd protection at the front for a metal item.

Inclusive of a tow bar and a Jetour animation projected onto the ground, the Xplora loses the panoramic sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning system.

Due to the XWD system, it receives an electronically locking rear differential, a limited slip differential and four off-road modes: Sand, Snow, Mud and Rock, and a Crawl function.

Odyssey

Completing the range, the Odyssey in adds all of the items omitted on the Xplora, as well as:

electrically adjustable passenger’s seat;

electric lumbar support and memory function for the driver’s seat;

ambient lighting;

nine-speaker Sony sound system;

front parking sensors

Colours and price

In total, the T1 offers five colour options; Glacier White, Onyx Black, Titan Silver, Sand Gold and Aqua Green.

Covering all four derivatives is a five-year/100 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan and the first owner-only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

T1 1.5 T-GDI Edge DCT – R514 900

T1 1.5 T-GDI Aspire DCT – R544 900

T1 2.0 T-GDI Xplora XWD DCT – R594 900

T1 2.0 T-GDI Odyssey XWD DCT – R634 900

