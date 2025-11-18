Already priced Jetour T2’s specification sheet finally made public

Boxy Defender 110-styled T2 has a choice of three derivatives, but with the same powertrain options as the step down T1.

Withheld from the final pricing last month, Jetour has now revealed complete specification details of its flagship T-Series model, the T2.

Fundamentals

Following the confirmation of details of the smaller T1 on Monday (17 November), the Defender 110-styled T2, known as the Traveller in China, comprises a three-model range instead of its sibling’s four, with the same choice of engines of transmissions.

Mounted on a unibody platform, and therefore without a low range transfer case, the T2 has dimensions of 4 785 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 800 mm, height of 1 870 mm and width of 2 006 mm.

Providing seating for five, the claimed boot space is 580-litres, which increases to 1 494-litres with the 60/40 split rear folded.

1.5 or 2.0 T-GDI

As mentioned, the T2 uses the same drivetrains as the T1, but with the entry-level grade being the Aspire instead of the latter’s Edge.

The only variant to have front-wheel drive, the Aspire has a claimed ground clearance of 200 mm and makes use of the 1.5 T-GDI engine outputting 125kW/270Nm.

Sending the amount of twist to the front axle is a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

By comparison, both the mid-range Xplora and flagship Odyssey receive not only the XWD all-wheel drive system, but also the 2.0 T-GDI unit rated at 180kW/375Nm.

T2 has been styled along the lines of the Defender 110 as per parent company Chery’s partnership with JLR. Image: Jetour Qatar

Also connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box, the Xplora and Odyssey are equipped with a limited slip differential and an electronically locking rear differential.

Compared to the Aspire, which rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, the Xplora and Odyssey have a claimed ground clearance of 220 mm and 19-inch alloys.

Standard across all models is a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport, plus an additional four off-road modes on the Xplora and Odyssey; Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock.

Spec

Aspire

In terms of spec, the Aspire is equipped with the following:

auto on/off LED headlights;

electrically folding and heated mirrors;

roof rails;

Jetour animation projected onto the ground;

LED daytime running lights and fog lamps;

rain sense wipers;

panoramic sunroof;

electric tailgate;

imitation leather upholstery with red stitching;

ventilated front seats;

paddle shifters;

electrically adjustable driver’s seat;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

dual-zone climate control;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

six-speaker sound system;

wireless smartphone charger;

15.6-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; and

remote engine start

On the safety and driver assistance system, the Aspire has six airbags, rear parking sensors, a 540-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitor, traction and stability control, auto lock/unlock doors and Hill Descent Control.

Included further is:

cruise control;

Auto Hold Assist;

Rollover Mitigation;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Door Open Alert;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking

Xplora

Upping the ante, the Xplora receives two additional speakers for a total of eight, illuminated Jetour branded door sills, a tow bar and a Crawl function when going off-road.

Odyssey

At the range’s sharp end, the Odyssey gets a 12-speaker Sony sound system, electric adjustability for the passenger’s seat, ambient lighting and an illuminated Jetour logo on its grille.

Added safety and driver assistance systems include front parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Keep Assist.

Colours and price

As with the T1, Jetour has made five colours available for the T1: Glacier White, Lunar Silver, Onyx Black, Titan Silver and Aqua Green.

Covering all three models is a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan and first owner-only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

T2 1.5 T-GDI Aspire DCT – R569 200

T2 2.0 T-GDI Xplora XWD DCT – R639 900

T2 2.0 T-GDI Odyssey XWD DCT – R679 900

