Jetour gears up to roll out highly-anticipated T1 and T2 SUV pair

Jetour T1 is an urban lite off-roader and T2 a more rugged SUV for adventure seekers.

The South African SUV market continues to grow as new brands and new models, especially out of China are driving the increasing new car sales. Jetour is one that is fast establishing itself as a brand on the up.

With growing month-on-month sales, including a standout September 2025 which saw the brand sell more than 800 units and secure 12th place in the national passenger car sales rankings, Jetour is proving itself as a force to be reckoned with in the local automotive landscape.

Catering for everyone

The upcoming launch of the Jetour T1 and T2 SUVs later this month promises to further cement the Chery-owned brand’s place in the market. The Jetour T1, positioned as an urban lite off-roader, will appeal to drivers seeking a versatile city vehicle that blends family life with weekend adventures.

The Jetour T2, a more rugged adventure SUV, is built for travellers who demand comfort, safety, and intelligent off-road capability. It will be offered in front-wheel-drive or the XWD all-wheel-drive system.

Jetour’s success is rooted in its focus on the “Travel +” strategy, paired with tech-savvy features at an accessible price point. Models like the Jetour T2 offers spacious interiors, smart screens, and advanced services, delivering a value-for-money edge. SUVs that fit large families while handling both extreme weather and terrain as well as city streets are exactly what the market has been waiting for.

Buzz around Jetour T1 and T2’s arrival

Both the Jetour T1 and T2 models have already generated significant buzz among consumers and trade partners alike. While specifications and pricing will be revealed at the official launch event on 24 October, demand is already high.

“Our vehicles are designed with lifestyles and needs in mind,” says Nic Campbell, vice president of Jetour South Africa.

“With the launch of our T-Series, we’re bringing a new level of rugged sophistication and advanced technology to South Africa. At Jetour, it’s not just about vehicles – it’s about creating experiences that connect with our customers and their lifestyle. It’s a principle we’ve upheld since our launch and continue to prioritise with every new model.”