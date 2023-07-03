Junior Toyota Hilux an apparent step closer based on IMV 0

By Charl Bosch

Toyota’s much speculation on junior Hilux has taken an apparent step towards becoming a reality according to a new claim from South America.

Not a half-ton

Back in May, Toyota South Africa Motors’ Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Leon Theron, admitted that while a sub-Hilux is being worked on, it won’t be a half-ton similar to the venerable Nissan NP200.

In the same discussion, Toyota South Africa Motors’s Vice-President Marketing and Communications, Glenn Crompton, alluded to the newcomer, tipped for 2025 or 2026, not only being cheaper than the Hilux, but also to a product the automaker would like to assemble for African markets.

“We have quite a complex plant, most plants globally produce one model. We produce Fortuner, Hilux, Corolla Cross, HiAce, Corolla Quest and trucks,” IOL Motoring quoted Crompton as saying.

“Ideally though that’s the kind of product we want to produce in Africa because it’s a product for Africa.”

It now makes sense

Towards the end of last year, it was discovered that Toyota had submitted a trademark application for the Stout name in Argentina last used in 1989 for a model positioned below the fourth generation Hilux, resplendent with the front facia of the third generation that exited production six years before.

Despite Toyota not commenting on the submission, motor1.com Brazil alleges the patent seeking in Argentina comes as no surprise at it has subsequently uncovered details about suppliers being asked for quotes not about the Hilux, but of the quirky IMV 0 Concept shown in Thailand last year.

According to the publication, the apparent move stems from Toyota Argentina receiving approval to assemble the H300 HiAce, known in South Africa as the Quantum, in complete knockdown (CKD) at its Zárate Plant located some 90 km outside the capital, Buenos Aires.

Reportedly, the move will allows for greater use of the facility following recent changes to legislation governing vehicle assembly in the South American country.

IMV 0 for Stout

At the same of its reveal alongside the prototype all-electric Hilux in the Thai capital, Bangkok, last year, former Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda billed the IMV 0 Concept as a basic vehicle “designed to support economic growth”, and with a loadbin capable of being configured to accommodate a number of different bodystyles.

Taking its name from it’s the IMV or Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle body-on-frame platform that has underpinned the Hilux and Fortuner since 2004, details surrounding the retro-styled model wasn’t disclosed as Toyota branded it a a concept meant to celebrate 60 years of being present in Thailand.

Market specific or world?

Based on the motor1.com Brazil claims though, production looks set to happen, although, the verdict is out on whether the eventual model would be sold solely in South America, or go on-sale as a world model with left-and-right-hand-drive.

For now, little else is known about the IMV 0 and Stout, although chances are more could be unearthed soon, especially in lieu of the new Hilux still looking set to enter production in 2025.

