Half-bakkie, half-SUV Chery T1TP debuts in Beijing as the Tiggo V

Tiggo V approved for South Africa and will most likely go on sale before the end of 2026.

Chery used the opening day of the Beijing International Motor Show on Friday to reveal the almost production-ready Tiggo V.

The newcomer, which debuted as the T1TP Concept at the annual International User Summit in Wuhu last year, becomes the Chinese carmaker’s first multi-purpose SUV-cum-bakkie with seven-seats.

Described as a “three-in-one-vehicle”, the Chery Tiggo V retains the split tailgate from the T1TP. And the removable rear roof section. As with the T1TP, though, no details of how the roof folds or gets removed was disclosed.

Chery Tiggo V turns into bakkie

The same also applies to the conversion process to double cab bakkie, which can only be assumed involves the third row lowering into the floor under a type of rubberised protection method. Once in bakkie form, a central partition, similar to the erstwhile Chevrolet Avalanche in United States and more recently, the Deepal/Changan E05, then likely rises from the floor to separate the rear seats from the loadbin.

It remains a mystery how the Chery Tiggo V will convert into a double cab. Picture: Charl Bosch

Being a pre-production prototype, of which only two are known to exist, The Citizen Motoring could not get close to the exhibited model as its doors were locked, windows blackened out and area around it cordoned off.

It is likely to ride on the T1X platform as the rest of the Tiggo range. Its 2 800mm wheelbase suggests the Tiggo 9 has been selected as its model of origin. At the same time, the manufacturer also confirmed more details in the from of 220mm of ground clearance, 650mm wading depth and dedicated third-row climate control system.

Petrol or plug-in hybrid

The T1TP was shown to have the plug-in hybrid CSH or Chery Super Hybrid powertrain. But the Tiggo V will also have the option of the conventional petrol engine. Again, no details were revealed, however, chances are these will be carried over from the Tiggo 9. This 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 187kW/390Nm.

The CSH’s combination of a 1.5-litre blown petrol mill and a 34.4-kWh battery pack and electric motor makes 455kW/920Nm.

Coming to South Africa

In the final stages of pre-production, the Chery Tiggo V has been approved for South Africa. While an expected date of reveal is still to be set, it is speculatively likely to go on-sale before year-end.