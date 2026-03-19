iCaur opens battery and spec sheets details of incoming 03T

03T will, initially, be the flagship iCaur model until arrival of the range-extending V27 at the end of the 2026.

With details still thin, incoming iCaur has detailed battery information and select specification of the incoming 03T.

Coming in May

Due to debut along with the Chery-owned new energy vehicle brand in May, the 03T will above the retro-styled V23 as the flagship iCaur model.

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An updated version of the 03 that launched the iCaur brand three years ago, the 03T will, initially, only be marketed as an EV.

A range-extending option, likely to include the Chery Group’s 1.5-litre turbocharged engine as a generator, is under reported development and will arrive next year.

2WD or 4WD

Supposed to have gone on-sale last year as the Jaecoo J6, the 03T will have a choice of battery packs; a 66-kWh outlet and a 70-kWh.

For the former, the battery powers a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle. No power or performance figures are known.

The same also applies to the 70-kWh, however, it adds a secondary electric motor to the front axle, thereby making it four-wheel drive.

Based on assumption, and a report from China’s carnewschina.com, the four-wheel drive 03T will have an output of around 185 kW.

China’s CLTC cycle quotes a range of between 501 and 520 km depending on the battery pack.

Spec

On the specification front, both models will have the following as standard:

19-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

dual-zone climate control;

15.6-inch infotainment system;

wireless smartphone charger;

540-degree surround-view camera;

six airbags;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Keep Assist;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Departure Prevention

On the two-wheel drive, an eight-speaker sound system is standard, with the four-wheel drive receiving a 12-speaker Infinity unit.

More soon

Part of an eventual three model range, with the range-extending V27 arriving towards the end of the year, no pricing details of the 03T is still known.

By comparison, the V23 will open iCaur’s product range off at an indicative pricing of between R550 000 to R650 000.

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