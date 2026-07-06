‘Rambo Lambo’ gets more kick as wraps come off Lamborghini Urus SE Performante

Performante has the same performance figures as the normal SE, but with more power and torque.

Having debuted the now “regular” SE two years ago, Lamborghini has upped the ante with the debut of the Urus SE Performante.

Reviving the performance moniker last used on the discontinued combustion engine model four years ago, the Performante not only gains on the powertrain front, but also dynamically.

Lots of carbon

Aesthetically, the Performante’s differences from the normal SE, which Lamborghini calls “bold sportiness”, comprises model specific Y-shaped 22-inch or optional 23-inch alloy wheels, redesigned air intakes, a new rear diffuser and a power dome on the bonnet.

Rear diffuser is new and wider than on the normal Urus SE. Picture: Lamborghini

More extensively is the use of carbon fibre not only on the wheel arches, but also for the bonnet, bootlid spoiler and on the diffuser itself.

Two new colour options, Giallo Crius (yellow) and Verde Hydra Matte (green) rounds the Urus SE Performante’s exterior off.

Dynamically revised

Underneath, the changes to the chassis include a wider, by 16 mm, front track and a new dual chamber air suspension system called Aura.

Tipping the scales at 2 473 kg, a reported 32 kg less than the normal SE, the Performante also receives a titanium silencer, uprated brakes said to be four kilograms lighter than before, improved steering and a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system.

At the same time, the traction control and Integrated Vehicle Control systems have all been revised, as has the anti-locking braking system.

As before, six driving modes are provided as part of what Lamborghini calls the Tamburo drive selector; Strada, Hybrid, EV, Sport, Corsa and Rally.

Inside

Inside, the cabin changes are more subtle and include new graphics and readouts on the 12.3-inch infotainment system and same sized digital instrument cluster, carbon fibre and anodised aluminium inlays, plus a new steering wheel trimmed in carbon and leather.

Small changes have taken place inside. Picture: Lamborghini

New air vents, upholstery on the seats and what Lamborghini calls “aviation-inspired” switchgear rounds the interior off.

1 000 Nm kick

Taking centre stage, the Performante retains the combination of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and the 25.9-kWh battery pack that powers a single electric motor on the rear axle.

Compared to the 588kW/950Nm made by the standard Urus SE, though, the Performante makes 596kW/1 000Nm, which translates to a top speed of 312 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

The same performance figures as the normal Urus SE, the Performante will also get from 0-200 km/h in 10.8 seconds and travel 60 km/h in EV mode.

Approval awaited

Going on-sale either by year-end or in early 2027, the Urus SE Performante is still to be confirmed for South Africa.