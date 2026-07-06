Reworked, ‘long nose’ GWM Tank 300 makes first appearance

Although described as a facelift, the Tank 300 has undergone a number of structural changes.

Effectively previewed by the Hooke Trail version at last year’s Shanghai Motor Show, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has released first images of the heavily updated Tank 300.

Almost brand new

The first model to wear the Tank name six years ago, which is a standalone brand in China, the updates to the 300 are extensive to the point of it almost being a new generation.

Although still riding on the same platform as before, GWM has pushed the position of the front axle forward, which has required a wider wheel arches and side skirts, plus resulted in a longer bonnet.

At the same time, the Tank corporate badge has been replaced by a new block letter TANK logo, while the grille has been redesigned along with the front bumper and light clusters.

Completing the exterior is a new LiDAR recess on the roof, new wheel arches and at the rear, slightly updated taillights plus a new bumper.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Tank 300 now measures 4 886 mm long instead of 4 760 mm, while its wheelbase increases from 2 750 mm to 3 010 mm.

While its width is three milometers narrower than before at 1 927 mm, its height increases by 81 mm from 1 903 mm to 1 984 mm.

Aside from the axle, GWM didn’t disclose any other changes to the Tank 300’s chassis. However, the locking differentials and low range transfer case is said to have remained.

Inside?

Based on images obtained by autohome.cn, the interior gains a new centre console with less physical switches, though, traditional buttons still reside underneath the infotainment display.

A new steering wheel, however, features, as does reported new and upgraded levels of specification and safety GWM has yet to formally detail.

Underneath the bonnet

Up front, the current line-up of engines remain, albeit with a number of revisions. For the normal 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, GWM has extracted an additional 13 kW for a total output of 175 kW.

While the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 is unchanged at 265 kW, the plug-in hybrid Hi4-T now has two larger battery packs rated at 37.1-kWh and 59.6-kWh respectively.

The rather optimistic all-electric range, based on China’s CLTC cycle, is said to be 105 km and 200 km respectively.

Finally, the plug-in hybrid flagship Hi4-Z will combine the same 2.0-litre engine and latter battery pack with two electric motors for a reported total system output of 635 kW.

Unknown is the future of the self-charging 2.0 HEV, while the 2.4-litre turbodiesel is set to continue without any change.

More later

So far, GWM is still to set an official date, which could happen before year-end at the Guangzhou Motor Show in November.