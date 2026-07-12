Defender range revised again with new colours, wheels and options

Aside from the new exterior additions, a new petrol engine option has also been included.

Having rolled-out a series of upgrades just over 12 months ago, JLR South Africa has afforded yet more changes to the Defender range.

What is new?

Applicable to both the 90, 110 and 130 variants, the adaptations no longer only amount to cosmetics, but also the arrival of a new powertrain.

Externally, two new colours can be specified from; Namib Orange and Patagonia White Matte Wrap.

Worth noting is that both are trim grade specific, and in the case of the former, can only be had on the S, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE and X derivatives of the 90 and 110.

The new shade of white of meanwhile can be had on all bodystyles, but only those with X, V8 and OCTA trim level denominators.

Added exterior input

For the X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE and V8, a new extended exterior package can be opted, adding the following:

Shadow Atlas Matte front and rear bumpers;

body-coloured spare wheel cover;

roof spoiler

With the pack is the option of four alloy wheel designs; 20-inch gloss black, 20-inch dark satin grey, 20-inch diamond turned gloss dark grey and a 22-inch gloss black.

In addition, three new accessory packages have been made available; Expedition Roof Light, Adventure Pack and Urban Pack.

New for Trophy

Introduced to South Africa at the beginning of the year, the Trophy sees a change in colour, with Santorini Black replacing Keswick Green.

Santorini Black replaces Keswick Green as the second colour option for the Defender Trophy. Picture: JLR

Inspired by the hue used on the original Camel Trophy vehicles, Deep Sandglow Yellow remains the other colour option.

The end of Keswick Green means the Trophy’s interior trim, for models finished in Santorini Black, amounts to Caraway Windsor leather, an Ebony Morzine roofliner and the so-called crossbeam on the dashboard finished in black powder coat.

Light Cloud Windsor leather interior on the Trophy. Picture: JLR

As standard, opting for the Sandglow brings the same colour roofliner and leather upholstery, but with the cross beam in Deep Sandglow Yellow powder coat.

A third option, regardless of the exterior specific colour, is Light Cloud Windsor leather, a Light Cloud Morzine roofliner and a light cloud powder coat cross beam.

OCTA

New to the OCTA is Woolstone Green. Picture: JLR

Finally, the OCTA gains a new colour called Woolstone Green, while the OCTA Black can be outfitted with an optional carbon exterior pack. A black rear door spoiler is standard on both variants.

Six-seat 110

Inside, no changes to the interior have taken place. However, all 110 models now have the option of a six-seat layout.

This means a 2+2+2 layout, with the second row featuring a pair of captain’s style chair able to recline, and with their own cupholders and armrests.

New straight-six petrol

The final addition is on the power front with the debut of the mild-hybrid P380. Positioned below the V8-engined P425, the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six Ingenium petrol develops 380 pferdestarke (PS) or 280kW/550Nm.

No further details were revealed, though, expect it to be paired to the existing eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

Formal pricing of the Defender range starts at R1 613 000 and includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and an eight-year/100 000 km battery warranty on the plug-in hybrid P400e.