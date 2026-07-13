Jetour puts reduced price tag on refreshed Dashing and X70 Plus

Outshone by the T1 and T2 in recent months, the Dashing and X70 Plus receive more power and a price cut.

Jetour has given the Dashing and X70 Plus – the first models to launch in South Africa two years ago – a series of upgrades both externally and mechanically.

More power, new gearbox

Outshone by the T1 and T2 in recent months, the biggest fundamental change is the powertrain, where the 1.5 T-GDI engine has been uprated from 115kW/230Nm to 125kW/270Nm.

The same outputs as the comparative T1 and T2, Jetour has also replaced the six-speed dual-clutch transmission with a new seven-speed unit.

Dashing

Aesthetically, the changes to the Dashing weren’t detailed, as Jetour’s official press release over the weekend only confirms six colour options:

Glacier White;

Ash Grey;

Onyx Black;

Slate Grey;

Crimson Red;

Forest Green.

However, a glance at the brand’s website shows red accents at the base of the bumpers and door sills, and what appears to be a new alloy wheel design.

In addition, no details regarding the exact specification were revealed. However, the press release notes a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and an eight-speaker Sony sound system on the new flagship Prime variant.

X70 Plus

For the seven-seat X70 Plus, Jetour only confirmed a new grille and 19-inch alloy wheels, plus five colours:

Onyx Black;

Slate Grey;

Glacier White;

Ash Grey;

Forest Green.

X70 Plus now features a new grille and 19-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jetour

As with the Dashing, the only confirmed specification items for Prime are heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and what Jetour describes as “advanced safety enhancements”.

Price

In terms of pricing, both the Dashing and X70 Plus have seen their price tags revised by R10 000.

However, the base Prestige, which replaces the Momentum, is cheaper while the aforementioned Prime is pricier than the outgoing Deluxe.

Seemingly, the revised Dashing and X70 Plus’ price tags include the five-year/150 000km warranty, the five-year/60 000km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000km engine warranty.

Dashing

Dashing 1.5 T-GDI Prestige DCT – R429 900

Dashing 1.5 T-GDI Prime DCT – R479 900

X70 Plus