Already priced facelift Jetour X70 Plus specification sheet revealed

X70 Plus now has more power and a lower starting price.

Selectively detailed and priced earlier this year, Jetour has now fully disclosed the changes made to what was once its flagship SUV, the X70 Plus.

On sale in China since 2020 as a plusher and larger version of the standard X70 that has been around since 2018, the update is different from the Chinese domestic market model, which received a complete front and rear facia, as well as interior, refresh two years ago.

Small changes

For South Africa, Jetour has kept the update more subtle by not only removing the various red exterior accents, but also the black alloy wheels.

X70 Plus has not received any changes to its rear facia. Picture: Jetour

As such, the X70 Plus now has chrome finished 19-inch alloys, a restyled grille and headlights, chrome quad exhaust outlets and new roof rails.

A further new addition is the so-called lighting package comprising auto on/off LED headlights, LED fog lamps and daytime running diodes, plus LED taillights.

Colours

Unlike the front, Jetour has made no changes to the rear facia, however, the colour palette has been reworked to now comprise five options:

Onyx Black;

Slate Grey;

Glacier White;

Ash Grey;

Forest Green

New trim levels

The first model, along with the Dashing, to introduce Jetour to South Africa two years ago, the X70 Plus also sees a change in trim level denominators as the previous Momentum and Deluxe bow out in favour of Prestige and Prime.

Unaffected by the redesign, the interior retains the pair of 10.25-inch displays, but with the addition of a new array of safety and driver assistance systems on the Prime only.

Spec

In terms of specification, both the Prestige and Prime have the following features as standard:

folding and heated mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

panoramic sunroof;

electric tailgate;

imitation leather upholstery;

heated and ventilated electric front seats;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

dual-zone climate control;

ambient lighting;

heated front armrest;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

eight-speaker Sony sound system;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

remote engine start;

cooled centre console

On both variants, safety and driver assistance tech comprises:

six airbags;

auto lock/unlock doors;

tyre pressure monitor;

rear parking sensors;

cruise control;

540-degree camera;

Hill Descent Control;

Door Open Alert;

Corner Brake Control;

Rear Collision Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rollover Prevention;

Auto Hold

As part of its upgrades over the Prestige, the Prime gains front parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, a hands-free electric tailgate and Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights.

Also standard is:

Forward Collision Warning;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Lane Departure Warning

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the X70 Plus is unchanged and as the following measurements:

Length : 4 724 mm;

: 4 724 mm; Wheelbase : 2 720 mm;

: 2 720 mm; Height : 1 720 mm;

: 1 720 mm; Width: 1 900 mm

Offering 144 mm of ground clearance, seating is again provided for seven, with boot space ranging from 89-litres to 1 680-litres with the second and third rows down.

Same engine, more power

The biggest change, though, resides up front where the 1.5 T-GDI engine has been uprated from 115kW/230Nm to the same 125kW/270Nm as the same versions of the T1 and T2.

Although still front-wheel drive, power is now routed through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox instead of the previous six-speed.

The claimed fuel consumption is 6.9 L/100 km, with both models still featuring a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Price

Now available, with pricing for the Prestige R10 000 lower than on the Momentum whereas the Prime represents a similar increase versus to the Deluxe, the X70 Plus is again backed by a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/60 000 km service plan a first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.