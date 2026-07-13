Reworked Defender range bolstered by new ‘sporty’ Vertex variant

Based on the top-spec X variant, the Vertex largely benefits from a series of interior and exterior changes.

JLR South Africa has completed the roll-out of the reworked Defender range by introducing a new variant called the Vertex.

Based on the flagship X grade, and therefore positioned the former and the V8, the Vertex, according to JLR, “takes tough luxury to new heights for both life in the city and outdoor exploration”.

New outside

Available on all three bodystyles, 90, 110 and 130, the Vertex’s cosmetic gains over the X includes Shadow Atlas Matte bumpers, a gloss black rear door spoiler, yellow front brake calipers and recovery hooks, and a Shadow Atlas Matte grille surround.

Vertex boasts three alloy wheel designs and a standard two-tone colour finish. Picture: JLR

In addition, the grille itself has been redesigned, along with the alloy wheels, of which three options are available; 20-inch satin dark grey, 22-inch gloss black or the standard diamond turned 22-inch with satin dark grey and Carpathian Grey detailing.

New lower body cladding rounds the exterior off, together with six colour options;

One of the available six colour options is Santorini Black. Picture: JLR

Carpathian Grey;

Fuji White;

Borasco Grey;

Santorini Black;

Woolstone Green;

Patagonia White Matte Wrap

Interior

Inside, a new ebony forged textile decorative insert debuts, with a choice of three interior colours; Windsoer leather in seats Ebony or Caraway/Ebony or Light Cloud/Lunar with ultrafabric seats.

Vertex has a choice of three interior colours and finishes. Picture: JLR

Rounding the Vertex off is tri-zone climate control on the 90 and 110, and quad-zone climate control on the 130.

Up front

On the power front, all Vertex models are powered by the 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six turbodiesel engine rated at 257kW/700Nm.

Only the 110 can be specified with a diesel or petrol engine. Picture: JLR

Optional, but only in the 110, is the P425, whose 5.0-litre supercharged V8 outputs 425 pferdestarke (PS) or 313kW/550Nm.

Connected to both engines is the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

Somewhat surprisingly, JLR didn’t disclose pricing details for each model, only confirmed a starting sticker from R2 243 700.

Included with each model’s price is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.