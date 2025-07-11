Stellantis previews first Leapmotor model heading to South Africa

MPV-styled C10 crossover SUV will debut exclusively with a range extending electric powertrain as a first of its kind for a passenger vehicle in South Africa.

C10 will serve as Leapmotor’s first model in South Africa from September this year. Images: Charl Bosch

Soon become the 14th Chinese automaker present in South Africa when sales commence in September this year, Stellantis provided the first official showing of its Leapmotor brand on local soil at its Media Connect event at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Wednesday (9 July).

Premium Chinese brand

One of China’s newest brands that produced its first model, the already discontinued S01 in 2019, the Leapmotor will fall under what the conglomerate indirectly calls its premium nameplates in South Africa currently consisting out of Jeep and Alfa Romeo.

A partnership initiated last year with the formal signing of a joint venture agreement in which Stellantis acquired a controlling share in the Hangzhou-based marque, the initial roll-product out will, seemingly, involve a single model before others arrive in 2026.

New method of propulsion

On sale in China since March last year, the model in question will the C10 showcased at the event as an MPV-styled crossover SUV capable of seating five.

Priced at the time of its debut in the People’s Republic from 128 800 yuan (R318 455), the C10 will become one of the first passenger vehicles in South Africa to offer a range extending electric powertrain whereby the combustion engine is used solely to charge the battery pack powering the electric motors.

Although styled to resemble an MPV, the C10 is marketed as a crossover-style SUV.

In this instance, the setup consists of a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 70 kW, and a 28.4-kWh battery pack powering a single 170kW/320Nm electric motor on the rear axle.

While no combined power figure was revealed, the claimed all-electric range is 210 km, according to China’s CLTC measurements, and 1 190 km when taking the petrol engine into consideration as well.

Although it also offers an all-electric version in its home market, only the range extender is expected to be introduced in South Africa.

Dimensions and spec

Based on a platform called Leap 3.0, the C10 has measurements of 4 739 mm in overall length, a width of 1 900 mm, height of 1 680 mm and wheelbase of 2 825 mm.

Accordingly, this allows for the interior to be customised into a fold-out bed as well as the seats can be folded to unlock an area of 2.7 metres in length.

Minimalist interior is highlighted by a 14.6-inch infotainment display.

Although available with LiDAR in China, the displayed model lacked this, suggesting it won’t be offered, possibly as a means of keeping costs down.

Present, though, was the 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a floating centre console, the minimalist steering wheel, a 14.6-inch infotainment system, and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Stay tuned

Still to be formally priced, an announcement regarding it and the final specification is expected within the coming weeks.

Additional information from carnewschina.com.

