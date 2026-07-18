Driven: Lepas L6 adds more class to Chery’s growing portfolio

New SUV slots in above the L4 and offers the same levels of plushness as its smaller sibling.

Following in the footsteps of the Lepas L4, the first local model from the latest Chery-owned brand, is the slightly bigger L6 SUV.

The Citizen Motoring recently had the chance to sample the Lepas L6 ahead of its official local launch, which is expected soon. With final pricing and specification still to be confirmed, we had the flagship Pantera derivative on test.

On face value, we were impressed with the L6’s level of plushness, which is exactly Chery’s goal with the sub brand which name derives from the words “leopard” and “passion”. The brand’s “soft and chic” design caters for “young and fashionable” buyers compared to the “traditional and moderate” market for which the Chery Tiggo models appeal to.

Lepas L6 carries burden

What we didn’t like though is the presence of the Achilles heel of non-hybridised Chinese cars – poor throttle calibration. It’s hardly surprising as it shares the same powertrain as it’s L4 sibling, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The four-pot mill sends 108kW of power and 225Nm of torque to the front wheels via six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

The Lepas L6 Pantera rides on 19-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

But we learned to live with it over the course of a week and believe most owners will do the same. Especially if you consider the bigger picture which is a stylish SUV with loads of spec. At a price we believe will no doubt be very attractive.

The L6’s exterior is similar to its smaller sibling, but there are a few tweaks separating the two. The L6 swops out the L4’s black window garnish for chrome satin, gets 19-inch alloy wheels instead of the Lepas L4‘s 17-inch alloys, gets black plastic wheel arch cladding and features a full-width LED lightbar at the rear.

At 4 552mm, the Lepas L6 is 146mm longer the L4. At 1 682 it is 47mm higher than the L4, and 32mm wider at 1 852. The two siblings wheelbase are both 2 700mm, but the L6’s ground clearance is at 190mm all of 30mm more than the L4’s.

Classy cabin

The L6’s interior is very similar to the L4, albeit the L6 uses different finishes and features a redesigned centre console. The buttons next to the L4’s single phone holder move to the panel of buttons underneath the infotainment screen to accommodate and second phone holder in front of the cup holders.

Similar to the L4, the Lepas L6 Pantera features a 13.2-inch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and premium Sony sound system and an 8-inch digital instrument cluster. Elegant black leatherette with contrast stitching, satin chrome touches and grey veneer inserts round off a very classy cabin.

The flagship model comes standard with heated and ventilated electric front seats, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate and 540-degree camera system.

A 13.2-inch screen takes centre stage. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Head and legroom in the rear is so generous that it should keep adults comfortable on longer trips, with the 435-litre enough to swallow everyone’s luggage.

Safe as a house

The Lepas L6 Pantera comes with a full suite of 22 advanced driver assistance systems, which includes adaptive cruise control.

We have no complaints about the overall drive other than the iffy throttle issues. It was again a case of little no power that comes through when you are too gentle on the accelerator, only for too much power coming through once you press it harder. Power is nonetheless decent and the DCT behaves well when you are not in a hurry.

In terms of fuel economy, we averaged 8.8 litres per 100km. It is slightly less frugal than the L4, but par for the course taking into account it is a bigger and heavier car.

A lot will depend on the Lepas L6’s pricing. While we don’t have a clue yet what that will be, the Pantera will more expensive that R419 000 L4 flagship. If Chery can manage to keep this one underneath the half a million-mark, it will be a serious value for money proposition.