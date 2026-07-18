PODCAST: Meet the Nissan Tekton, Renault Duster’s production twin

The new SUV will slot in between the Magnite and the X-Trail in Nissan's local portfolio.

The Citizen Motoring recently attended the global launch of the Nissan Tekton, which is expected to arrive locally before the end of the year.

The Tekton is the production sibling of the Renault Duster and will slot in between the Magnite and the X-Trail in Nissan’s local portfolio, effectively replacing the Qashqai.

Nissan Tekton makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the new SUV. And we also look at the differences between it and the Renault Duster.

The current local Renault Duster, who was launched two years ago, is sourced from Romania. But it is being replaced by an Indian-built model before the end of the year.

The Tekton/Duster is not the first shared model between the two production partners. The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are also production siblings which are built on the same assembly line in Chennai.

Styling tweaks

The Tekton features a Nissan-specific grille, inverted L-shaped LED headlights, an illuminated strip underneath the bonnet line connecting the light clusters, new alloy wheels and a redesigned front bumper. The differences from the Duster at the rear include a new bumper and imitation skidplate. It also features restyled light clusters connected by an LED strip.

The interior has been carried over from the Duster. It retains the 10.1-inch infotainment display and the 10.25-inch instrument cluster. It also features the same gear lever as the Magnite on manual models, restyled air vents on the passenger’s side and more upmarket materials.

Like the current Renault Duster, the Nissan Tekton is not offered with a diesel engine. In India, the Tekton features a choice of two powertrains. A 74kW/166Nm 1.0-lite turbo petrol engine and 120kW/280Nm 1.3-litre blown mill.

Final local pricing and specification will only be announced once an official date for South Africa is approved.