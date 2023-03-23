Wait no more: Funky new Renault Captur priced and specced

Charl Bosch

Unveiled as far back as 2019, but delayed no less than three times as a result first of the pandemic and then twice due to the global semi-conductor shortage, Renault South Africa has finally divulged price and spec details of the second generation Captur.

Once again the crossover/SUV twin of the Clio, the Captur arrives on the success of its predecessor that spanned three engine options and two transmissions, in addition to an exterior design and packaging lauded at the time.

For the all-new model though, and somewhat unsurprisingly, Renault has reduced the line-up to two variants, all powered by a turbocharged petrol engine, and equipped with an automatic gearbox driving the front wheels as standard.

Dimensions

Similar to the Clio, and the rebadged Mitsubishi ASX availed solely for Europe, the Captur rides on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform and measures 4 227 mm long, 1 576 mm high and 1 797 mm wide.

Renault confirms 2023 plans headlined by Captur and Oroch

Riding on a 2 693 mm wheelbase, boot space ranges from 404-litres to 1 275-litres with the rear seats down, while the claimed ground clearance stands at 174 mm.

Petrol power only

As mentioned, only a single powertrain has been opted for and as per Renault’s premium segment aspirations, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine the Clio comes out with, is not offered, with the same applying the 1.6 E-Tech hybrid and the once popular 1.5 dCi turbodiesel.

Clio touches evident at the rear. Image: Renault

It, therefore, means that up front, buyers are limited to the 1.3-litre engine co-developed with Daimler that has been slightly detuned from the 115 kW made in Europe, to 113 kW.

Torque is unchanged at 270 Nm with the mono transmission option coming in the shape of a seven-speed EDC. Top speed is a claimed 196 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 9.6 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.6 L/100 km.

Packed to the max

As for specification, Renault has been more than extensive by fitting the newly named entry-level Zen with the following as standard:

17-inch wheels with Flex covers

LED headlights

automatic climate control

reverse camera

LED daytime running lights

front and rear parking sensors

tyre pressure monitor

rain sense wipers

seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

one-touch all-around electric windows

integrated satellite navigation

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

seven-inch TFT instrument cluster

height adjustable driver’s seat

sliding centre console

Hill Start Assist

six airbags

Electronic Stability Control

Flagship Intens gets the 9.3-inch infotainment system as standard. Image: Renault

At the range’s summit, the Intens swaps the flex wheels for 17-inch diamond-cut items, while also jettisoning the infotainment system and instrument cluster for a pair of 9.3-inch displays in addition to an uprated Arkamys sound system.

Also included is the following:

Lane Departure Warning

Blind Spot Monitoring

heated steering wheel

ambient lighting

faux satin chrome inserts

wireless smartphone charger

‘premium fabric’ seat upholstery

imitation leather stitch work on the steering wheel

Colours and price

Externally, six colours have been selected, all available with a contrasting black roof on the Intens only. They include Ivory White, Oyster Grey, Mercury Silver Metallic, Passion Red Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic and Marine Blue Metallic.

Included with both model’s sticker prices is a five-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.

Captur 1.3 TCe Zen EDC – R454 999

Captur 1.3 TCe Intens EDC – R499 999

