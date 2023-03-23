Wait no more: Funky new Renault Captur priced and specced

Unveiled as far back as 2019, but delayed no less than three times as a result first of the pandemic and then twice due to the global semi-conductor shortage, Renault South Africa has finally divulged price and spec details of the second generation Captur.
Once again the crossover/SUV twin of the Clio, the Captur arrives on the success of its predecessor that spanned three engine options and two transmissions, in addition to an exterior design and packaging lauded at the time.
For the all-new model though, and somewhat unsurprisingly, Renault has reduced the line-up to two variants, all powered by a turbocharged petrol engine, and equipped with an automatic gearbox driving the front wheels as standard.
Dimensions
Similar to the Clio, and the rebadged Mitsubishi ASX availed solely for Europe, the Captur rides on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform and measures 4 227 mm long, 1 576 mm high and 1 797 mm wide.
Riding on a 2 693 mm wheelbase, boot space ranges from 404-litres to 1 275-litres with the rear seats down, while the claimed ground clearance stands at 174 mm.
Petrol power only
As mentioned, only a single powertrain has been opted for and as per Renault’s premium segment aspirations, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine the Clio comes out with, is not offered, with the same applying the 1.6 E-Tech hybrid and the once popular 1.5 dCi turbodiesel.
It, therefore, means that up front, buyers are limited to the 1.3-litre engine co-developed with Daimler that has been slightly detuned from the 115 kW made in Europe, to 113 kW.
Torque is unchanged at 270 Nm with the mono transmission option coming in the shape of a seven-speed EDC. Top speed is a claimed 196 km/h with 0-100 km/h taking 9.6 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.6 L/100 km.
Packed to the max
As for specification, Renault has been more than extensive by fitting the newly named entry-level Zen with the following as standard:
- 17-inch wheels with Flex covers
- LED headlights
- automatic climate control
- reverse camera
- LED daytime running lights
- front and rear parking sensors
- tyre pressure monitor
- rain sense wipers
- seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- one-touch all-around electric windows
- integrated satellite navigation
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- seven-inch TFT instrument cluster
- height adjustable driver’s seat
- sliding centre console
- Hill Start Assist
- six airbags
- Electronic Stability Control
At the range’s summit, the Intens swaps the flex wheels for 17-inch diamond-cut items, while also jettisoning the infotainment system and instrument cluster for a pair of 9.3-inch displays in addition to an uprated Arkamys sound system.
Also included is the following:
- Lane Departure Warning
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- heated steering wheel
- ambient lighting
- faux satin chrome inserts
- wireless smartphone charger
- ‘premium fabric’ seat upholstery
- imitation leather stitch work on the steering wheel
Colours and price
Externally, six colours have been selected, all available with a contrasting black roof on the Intens only. They include Ivory White, Oyster Grey, Mercury Silver Metallic, Passion Red Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic and Marine Blue Metallic.
Included with both model’s sticker prices is a five-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.
- Captur 1.3 TCe Zen EDC – R454 999
- Captur 1.3 TCe Intens EDC – R499 999