Mercedes-Benz gives EQS a final volted-up refresh

Second and final update for Benz's flagship electric sedan involves a new 800-volt architecture and steer-by-wire steering.

Ahead of its EQ sub-brand’s imminent discontinuation, Mercedes-Benz has given the EQS its second and final update in preparation for the still-to-be-launched all-electric S-Class.

Debuting two years after its first lifecycle refresh, the flagship sedan of Benz’s EQ range not only offers revised styling and an updated interior but also a spruced-up platform now accommodating an 800-volt electric setup.

New outside

Externally, the aesthetic from the first round of updates makes for an appearance resembling the new CLA and facelift S-Class.

These include so-called power domes on the bonnet, a new blacked-out sealed grille with imitation chrome slats, redesigned headlights with an improved Digital Light setup, and an illuminated three-pointed star logo.

Changes to the rear have been more subtle compared to those at the front. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Opting for the AMG Line brings a backlit star pattern without the slats, a different grille panel and an illuminated three-pointed star logo.

The mentioned AMG Line package has also been tweaked with new bumpers and side skirts, while at the rear, all derivatives receive new light clusters connected by an equally novel central light bar.

Subtle changes inside

Inside, the EQS retains the old Hyperscreen comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the 17.7-inch infotainment system and a 12.3-inch display on the passenger’s side.

While subtle changes have taken place to the former, the latter pair gain the latest MBUX software, which includes the new virtual MBUX assistant.

Older Hyperscreen has been retained, but with the latest MBUX software. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

The biggest addition is a first-time, optional, yoke-type steering wheel as part of the optional steer-by-wire system.

New elsewhere are heated seatbelts, an optional 15-speaker, 710-watt Burmester 3D sound system and a pair of 13.1-inch displays as part of the cost-extra rear seat entertainment package.

Adding to the latter are reclining rear seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, pillowed headrests and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Now with 800-volts

Underneath, the new 800-volt architecture comes with a 122-kWh battery pack across all but the base 400 variant, DC charging up to 350 kW and a minimum range of 320 km after 10 minutes of charging.

Going further, the Electric Drive Units have been revised, the two-speed transmission refined, and the energy recuperation system is now able to recoup up to 385 kW.

The final addition is the new adaptive Airmatic air suspension with active damping and an improved rear axle steering system.

Up to 926 km range

On the model front, the EQS offers a choice of four models, starting with the mentioned 400, which uses a 112-kWh battery pack.

Claimed outputs are 270kW/505Nm, with zero to 100 km/h taking 6.3 seconds. The range between charges is 817 km.

Stepping up to the EQS 450+ brings not only the new 122-kWh battery, but the greatest range of any EQS at a claimed 926 km.

Power and torque figures are 300kW/505Nm, with 0-100 km/h taking 5.9 seconds.

The first of the dual-motor 4Matic all-wheel drive models, the EQS 500, develops 350kW/750Nm, which allows for a 0-100 km/h dash of 4.5 seconds. The claimed range is 876 km.

Rounding the range off, the ESQ 580 4Matic offers up 430kW/800Nm, but with the same range as the 500. Nought to 100 km/h is dealt with in 4.1 seconds.

Aside from the two-speed transmission, all derivatives have a limited top speed of 210 km/h.

Confirmation awaited

Soon to go on sale, pricing in Germany ranges from €79 330 to €113 220, which amounts to between R1 527 653 and R2 180 271 when directly converted and without taxes.

Locally, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has not yet confirmed the updated ESQ for the local market