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Meet Ulterio Motiv’s R3.5 million Jeep Gladiator Maximus 6X6

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By Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

4 minute read

15 October 2026

10:00 am

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More capability, more practicality and more presence. These are the attributes that define the new Ulterio Motiv-built Jeep Gladiator Maximus 6x6.

Jeep Gladiator

After the Ford Ranger 6×4 and Toyota Land Cruiser 79 6×6, the Jeep Gladiator Maximus 6×6 debuts. Picture: Supplied

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Independently engineered and produced by Ulterio Motiv, the conversion begins with a standard Jeep Gladiator and incorporates significant structural and mechanical modifications that go way beyond a conventional accessory package..

According to the company, the payload capacity increases to 1090kg, while the gross vehicle mass increases to 3490kg. The good news though, is you can drive the Jeep Gladiator Maximus 6×6 on a normal EB license.

A multitude of upgrades avalable

Available suspension upgrades include a six-inch lift utilising Teraflex coil springs, Skyjacker 2.0 reservoir shocks and adjustable control arms.

The braking system can be upgraded with larger 350mm front discs and six-piston calipers. Steering modifications are available to accommodate the revised vehicle configuration.

Wheel and tyre combinations are available with either 17-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels fitted with 37 x 12.5-inch all-terrain or mud-terrain tyres.

Ulterio Motiv also offers a variety of accessory packages, including roof racks, bed racks, storage systems, auxiliary lighting, recovery equipment and winches.

Jeep Gladiator
Ulterio Motiv focusses on building unique concepts like the Jeep Gladiator Maximus 6X6 for specialist buyers. Picture: Supplied

Supercharger power if you want

Powering the Jeep Gladiator Maximus 6×6 is the standard 3.6 litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine that produces 209kW of power and 347Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Jeep Gladiator’s Trail Rated capability includes the Rock-Trac 4×4 system, a 4:1 low-range transfer case, Dana 44 front and rear axles, 4.10 axle ratios and Tru-Lok locking differentials as standard.

Additional performance enhancements, including a supercharger system, may be specified through Ulterio Motive.

Independently engineered

It must be noted that all conversion engineering, component selection and vehicle modifications done by Ulterio Motive are undertaken independently of Stellantis South Africa.

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Customers should consult Ulterio Motiv directly as all conversion-related engineering, certification, homologation, warranty, service support, performance claims and product specifications remain the responsibility of the company.

Jeep Gladiator
Customers can specify components according to their own requirements, including suspension, wheels, tyres and bull bars. Picture: Supplied

Pricing

The pricing for the Jeep Gladiator Maximus 6×6 conversion starts from R3.5 million. This includes:

  • Six-wheel conversion,
  • suspension lift,
  • revised gearing,
  • steering upgrades,
  • upgraded front braking system,
  • 17-inch alloy wheels, and
  • 37-inch all-terrain or mud-terrain tyres.

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