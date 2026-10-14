SVI Engineering’s new bullet-stopping Toyota Hilux

SVI Engineering has equipped the new Toyota Hilux with a bespoke 360-degree B6 discreet armouring package.

SVI was quick to secure a new 9th-generation Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend 4×4 Double Cab and has developed a comprehensive solution for the bakkie to protect its occupants against attacks from assault rifles, including the AK-47, R1 and R5.

“Though we’ve already delivered several units of the new Toyota Hilux fitted with our popular Stopgun V2.0 and V3.0 security kits, this is the first to feature our meticulously engineered 360-degree B6 discreet armouring package,” says SVI Business Development Director, Nicol Louw.

B6 discreet armour

SVI’s field-proven B6 discreet formula uses custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, composite materials and high-grade 38mm ballistic glass, with the latter curved to OEM specification.

SVI’s solution for the new Toyota Hilux also incorporates ballistic overlaps not only around all door apertures and side windows, but around the windscreen, too.

Because the high-grade ballistic steel panels are precisely cut and bonded to the inside of the passenger cell’s sheet-metal areas, the bakkie’s appearance remains virtually indistinguishable from that of a standard model.

The driver’s window can be lowered by around 150mm, with high-durability, purpose-manufactured actuators replacing the original winding system. A suspension upgrade and uprated door hinges are also included as standard.

As with all SVI’s discreet armouring packages, any driver-assistance safety systems fitted to the bakkie, including those that rely on sensors positioned behind the windscreen, remain fully operational after the armouring conversion. Critical powertrain components are also protected.

Of course, the new Toyota Hilux’s durable body-on-frame construction and generous payload capacity mean that this bakkie comfortably handles the extra mass of the various armouring components.

The B6 discreet formula includes the use of high-grade 38mm ballistic glass. Picture: Supplied

Build time

When purchasing the 360-degree B6 discreet armouring solution for your new Toyota Hilux, you will be offered a complimentary full-day driver-training course.

The list of options includes items such as roof armour, floor armour and imported heavy-duty runflat rings for the tyres.

SVI also offers a B4 discreet package (protecting against handguns, up to .44 Magnum) and a B2 “SVI LITE” partial-armouring kit (covering selected closures only and rated to stop 9mm, 124-grain rounds fired from a handgun) for the bakkie.

The project build time for the B4 discreet and B6 discreet packages is set at approximately three months, while B2 LITE fitment takes around two weeks.

Pricing

Hilux Double Cab B2 LITE partial armour – R74 950 per closure

Hilux Double Cab B4 discreet armour – R624 054

Hilux Double Cab B6 discreet armour – R945 239

Pricing excludes VAT and the purchase price of the base vehicle.

Contact Nicol Louw, SVI Business Development Director, at [email protected] or on 012 999 3082 or 072 664 3539 to find out more.