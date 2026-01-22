Exclusive Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S up for grabs locally

Only 15 units of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ ‘Final Edition’ will be making it to the country.

The 15 ‘Final Edition’ models are all finished in exclusive Night Black paint. In addition, there are decals with large “45 S” lettering in black or yellow on the doors and the AMG logo in yellow on the exterior mirror covers.

The ‘Final Edition’ rolls on matte black 19-inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design. The edition-specific wheel hub covers bear the AMG logo in yellow, combined with laurel wreath elements.

The brake callipers of the AMG high-performance brake system are painted gloss black to match the colour of the wheels and feature white AMG logos. A sophisticated detail is the fuel-filler cap in silver chrome with ‘AMG’ lettering and design elements in black.

With the AMG Night Package, exterior elements such as mirror housings and trim strips are finished in high-gloss black. As are the tailpipe trims finished in dark-chrome. Other elements such as the struts of the radiator grille and badges are finished in black chrome.

Yellow topstitching on the seats, door panelling and instrument panel. Picture: Supplied

Mercedes-AMG specific interior

The interior of the ‘Final Edition’ features AMG Performance seats that are upholstered in a combination of Artico man-made leather and black Microcut microfibre. Yellow topstitching on the seats, door panelling and instrument panel combine with the embroidered ’45 S’ emblems in the front headrests.

A ‘45 S Final Edition’ emblem on the centre console can be found. The AMG Night Package II is also available. While an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather / Microcut microfibre with yellow topstitching and aluminium trim elements with the AMG pattern and yellow AMG lettering add further highlights to the interior.

The AMG door-sill panels also demonstrate attention to detail. They feature an AMG pattern design in black and illuminate the AMG logo in yellow. AMG floor mats also feature with ‘45 S’ lettering and decorative stitching in yellow round off the interior upgrades.

World’s most powerful engine

Under the hood, an AMG 2.0-litre, high-performance, four-cylinder engine does duty. The AMG 2.0-litre engine remains the most powerful four-cylinder turbocharged engine in series production worldwide. In the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, this engine delivers 310 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque.

The 8-speed AMG SpeedShift DCT-8G dual-clutch transmission guarantees lightning-fast gear changes. The active, fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system distributes power to the rear axle via AMG Torque Control on a wheel-by-wheel basis for maximum traction.

One man, one engine

The CLA 45 S is claimed to accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. While the top speed is electronically limited to 270 km/h. Another special feature is that the engine is assembled entirely by one employee on a state-of-the-art production line at the Affalterbach engine factory according to the ‘one man, one engine’ principle.

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45S Final Edition will set you back a cool R1 721 234.