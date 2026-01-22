Dramatic Volvo EX60 finally revealed as brand’s first long-range EV

Positioned between the EX30 and EX90, the EX60 officially becomes the most powerful Volvo SUV ever made.

Teased sporadically towards the end of last year and hinted at once just over two weeks ago, Volvo has officially unveiled its first long-range electric vehicle in the shape of the all-new EX60.

EV from the start

Announced at the beginning of 2025, the EX60 introduces the Chinese-owned Swedish brand’s new Scalable Production Architecture (SPA3) platform, designed from the start to be electric without any combustion engine support.

ALSO READ: Single charge range revealed as Volvo resumes teasing new EX60

Slotting in between the EX30 and EX90 as the electric alternative to the refreshed XC60, the five-seat-only EX60 takes on the same styling cues as its siblings, but with a surprise integration of the pop-up door handles into the lower window line rather than on the doors themselves.

Dimensions

Its rear fascia resembles that of the EX30 rather than the EX90. The EX60 rides on alloy wheels up to 22 inches and measures 4 803 mm long, 1 889 mm wide, and 1 639 mm tall.

Underneath, the EX60 also debuts the brand’s electric-optimised Scalable Production Architecture (SPA3) platform. Picture: Volvo

Stretching 2 970 mm on the wheelbase front, boot space ranges from 634 to 1 647 litres, with an additional 85 litres available underneath the bonnet.

Model bespoke interior

In a complete departure from the EX30 and EX90, the EX60’s interior sports a bespoke design in which the portrait-style infotainment system has been dropped completely.

Interior layout and design differ from those of the EX30 and EX90. Picture: Volvo

Taking its place, the display now has a horizontal landscape layout opposite an almost quartic steering wheel and a dual dashboard housing a thin upper instrument binnacle.

As before, the interior conforms to a minimalist appearance, with all of the various functions being located within the infotainment system.

The floating centre console has been slightly revised from that of the EX90. Picture: Volvo

Powered by Google’s latest Gemini software, the system is said to be lag-free with quicker inputs and faster responses following a barrage of criticism directed at the EX90 after its launch last year.

Despite spec details being thin, Volvo has confirmed the availability of a 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system with Dolby Atmos technology as a cost option.

EV to the power of three

Its underpinnings are also a Volvo first: 800-volt architecture. The EX60 range comprises two models, the conventional and the more rugged, off-road-focused Cross Country, powered by a choice of three powertrains.

Wearing the P6 moniker, the entry-level variant uses an 83-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor on the rear axle.

The result is 275 kW/480 Nm, a limited top speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Supporting DC charging up to 320 kW, the P6 has a range of 620 km and according to Volvo, comes with a range of 305 km after 10 minutes using a fast charging station.

Pop-up door handles sit directly below the window surrounds. Picture: Volvo

As with the entire EX60 line-up, the P6 has a 22 kW on-board charger as standard.

Positioned as the mid-range powertrain and sole option for the Cross Country, the P10 gains a larger 95 kWh battery powering a pair of electric motors.

The dual-motor setup, which makes it all-wheel drive, means 375 kW/710 Nm, the same 180 km/h top speed as the P6, but with 0-100 km/h taking 4.6 seconds.

Accordingly, Volvo mentions a range of 660 km and an available 325 km after 10 minutes plugged in.

A more cross-country version has also been introduced, similar to the EX30 Cross Country. Picture: Volvo

Sitting at the top of the range, the dual-motor all-wheel drive P12 debuts the biggest battery pack used in any Volvo to date at 117 kWh.

Officially the Swedish brand’s most powerful – but not torquiest – production SUV ever, the setup outputs 500 kW/790 Nm, resulting in 0-100 km/h taking 3.9 seconds.

In a reversal of most flagship models having the least amount of range, the P12 can travel 810 km between trips to the plug and offer 340 km of range after 10 minutes at the mains.

Reportedly coming

Set to go on sale later this year with pricing still to be announced, the EX60 has, reportedly, been confirmed for South Africa.

However, an exact date of reveal has not been announced. Instead, the brand will focus its attention on launching the ES90 sedan within the next few months.

ALSO READ: SA-bound all-electric Volvo EX60 to show its face on 21 January