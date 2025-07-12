A dozen Mercedes-AMG E53 Edition 1 models heads for Mzansi

Petrol engine and electric motor combine to deliver system output of up to 450kW and 750Nm.

Only 12 people in South Africa will have the chance to own the Mercedes-AMG E53 Edition 1. Picture: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz South Africa have just confirmed that we are getting an allocation of only 12 units of their exclusive AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Edition 1. It is touted as a limited-production model that perfectly combines electrified performance and AMG design. This translates into this Edition 1 model being as exclusive as it is exhilarating.

Featuring Mercedes-AMG high performance hybrid technology, the E53 Edition 1 raises the bar further with unique styling cues, an exclusive colour palette, and a meticulously curated list of high-value options. It is not only a statement of innovation but also a celebration of Affalterbach’s high-performance DNA in its most refined plug-in hybrid form to date.

Petrol and electricity unite

The heart of any true performance car is the powertrain. Here the E53 Edition 1 offers Mercedes-AMG’s formidable 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo engine combined with a 120kW electric motor. Together, they generate a system output of up to 450kW and 750Nm of torque. Using the Race Start, launch control function of the car, Affalterbach claims a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of just 3.8 seconds. The fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, along with active rear-axle steering, ensures maximum traction, agility, and control in every situation.

Not to be outdone when it comes to efficiency, this AMG offers both capability and everyday practicality. A standard 11kW AC onboard charger and standard 60kW DC fast charger allow the battery to be replenished from 10% to 80% in approximately 20 minutes. While the electromechanical brake booster supports seamless transitions between recuperative and hydraulic braking, enabling sustained regenerative performance and reducing brake wear.

Mercedes-AMG E53 best of both worlds

With a range of AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, including “Electric”, “Battery Hold”, and “Sport+”, you can tailor your driving experience from whisper-quiet efficiency to full-throttle excitement. The Mercedes-AMG E53 Edition 1 is ideal for everyday city commutes, while this electric range also supports the car’s performance aspirations, with electric assistance always on standby to provide immediate torque and responsiveness.

Each of the 12 units are clad in Manufaktur Alpine Grey, making this exclusive Edition 1 model unmistakable when looking at it. A theme that continues into the cabin where you have contrasting yellow topstitching and yellow seatbelt highlights and exclusive AMG badging that further differentiate this rare model.

The Edition 1 rides on 21-inch AMG forged alloy wheels. Picture: Supplied

The Mercedes-AMG E53 Edition 1 models arrive in highly optioned specification, including larger 21-inch AMG forged wheels, the AMG Night Package, and the AMG Exterior Carbon Package. From the illuminated AMG-specific grille to the sporty diffuser with round quad tailpipes, the Edition 1 is visually unmistakable as a collector’s item.

Feel like an F1 driver

Moving inside, AMG Performance seats, MBUX Superscreen with passenger monitor and hybrid-specific displays greet you. The digital instrument cluster and media display provide real-time performance data, energy flow, and drive mode selection.

A host of normally optional additions come standard on the E53 Edition 1. You get the AMG Driver’s Package, AMG high-performance compound brake system, AMG Performance seats, AMG Dynamic Plus Package, AMG Ride Control suspension, AMG Performance steering wheel, AMG electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential to mane but a few of the items now included.

The idea with the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Edition 1 is that customers will have access to a vehicle that is not only rare but fully packed with the features that they require. This is rare opportunity for AMG enthusiasts and collectors.

The Mercedes-AMG E53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ Edition 1 retails for R3 228 200 and this includes a five-year/100 000 km PremiumDrive Comfort Care Service and Maintenance Plan.