Spaceship-like Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 SUV shoots for the stars

Captain Kirk will love the sound of its swoosh after activating warp speed.

We have all seen the movie. Whether it’s Han Solo in the Millennium Falcon or Captain Kirk aboard the Starship Enterprise, the commander of the fictional space vessel instructs his crew to activate warp speed.

And before Trekkies start cursing in Klingon for us using the wrong terminology, apologies for my supersonic ignorance. The exact name of the procedure isn’t the point here.

What is, is the big swoosh that follows the command. The spaceship reaches a gazillion light years per second in an instant and pass the surrounding stars so fast that they become little lines on the sides of the cockpit’s window.

EQE 350 enters our galaxy

There are many things to like in the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic SUV. But its ability to recreate this intergalactic scenario was the highlight during its recent weeklong stay.

The most enjoyable part of any electric vehicle (EV) is usually the instant torque. Like any Scalextrix car, it motors as soon as you touch the accelerator as the process is less complicated to get going than an internal combustion engine.

The EQE features a distinctive closed front grille. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

But, garden variety EVs most certainly does not have the stupendous 765 Nm of torque the EQE 350 has on tap. The rear axle mounted electric motor, which is hooked up to a 90.6 kWh battery consisting of 10 modules, also produces 210 kW which is sent to all four corners via electric transmission. This means no gear changes, just one long swoosh.

Warping ahead

The first time you experience a proper pull-away in the EQE 350 SUV, your brain might feel as stretched as Spock’s ears. It really does feel like you are warping somewhere. And to enhance this sensory sensation is the addition of a spaceship-sounding swoosh played over the car’s infotainment system during acceleration.

The combination of the force and the sound makes the claimed 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.4 seconds feel like 1.4 seconds. And this acceleration is so intoxicating, we could not get enough of it during our week in the EQE.

Just a little word of warning, too many of these dashes and rear passengers might start feeling motion sick. We experienced a very similar thing in the rear of the BMW iX and once it sets in it’s hard to contain. But, less spaceshipping and more carring from the driver seems to alleviate head-spinning.

The EQE offers a range of over 400 km. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Cheaper than petrol

Constant launch controls were probably the reason we did not quite achieve the battery consumption claims the EQE 350 to offer. But we still thought “fuel” consumption of 22 kW/100 km was very decent for a car this size put through so many swooshes.

At R3 per kW for prepaid electricity, the EQE 350 will cost you R66 per 100 km, which is much more economical than any SUV with internal combustion engine is. Public fast chargers are more expensive, but the trick with EVs is to charge them overnight in a wall charger at home.

Inside, the dashboard design, ambient lightning and panoramic sunroof makes piloting this SUV an extraordinary experience.

A sight for sore eyes

While the 12.8-inch table-style infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster are major highlights in a plush and stylish cabin, the dashboard is the star of the show. The three-pointed star we should say. The dash is decorated with Mercedes-Benz’s star logo without the circle in various sizes and while this display is discreet during the day, it transforms into something spectacular at night.

Han Solo will feel right home inside the EQE. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

These dash-mounted stars light up along with the rest of the car’s colour-adjustable ambient lightning panels to create a superb light show. When you sit in the back at night gazing at the stars through the panoramic sunroof with the light show doing its thing, it’s very easy to imagine yourself transgressing the galaxy.

It’s just a pity that we haven’t reached the stage yet where you can instruct the car to enter warp speed, but the MBUX system does have a few tricks up its sleeve.

EQE 350 philosophical too

A common joke among the motoring media is to ask any car with a voice activation system what “the meaning of life is”. Purely for our own entertainment as the AI systems are programmed to carry out a specific set of instructions like calling a contact or opening a window. Not to engage in age-old philosophical debate.

But the EQE350 saw us coming a mile away and gave such a thinking man’s answer to the meaning of life that we burst out laughing instantly. Be careful what you wish for.

Burdened with luxury taxes, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 SUV at R2 185 050 is only but a dream for most people. But for those who can afford, it will be a bargain as a ticket on Elon Musk’s SpaceX mission which costs $55 million (about R1 billion).