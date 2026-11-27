Although based on the Sport, the Tremor takes up station between the Wildtrak and Platinum.

Its South African market arrival confirmed earlier this year, Ford has finally released pricing of the Everest Tremor as its most off-road focused derivative to date.

Range expansion

Initially devised as an Australian-market only model upon its unveiling two years ago, the Tremor serves as a step-up from the Wildtrak in the model range, but priced below the range-topping Platinum.

Its inclusion ups the local Everest line-up to six variants following its restructuring as part of the updates earlier this year.

Rugged-up outside

Exhibited in prototype form alongside the incoming Ranger Super Duty at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State in May, the Everest Tremor incorporates not only elements from the former, but also the Ranger Tremor it joins in completing the local Tremor family.

Exclusively driven by The Citizen in prototype form in Lesotho two months ago, the final production model’s unique aesthetic comprises the steel front bumper from the Ranger Super Duty, heavy-duty side-steps and recovery hooks, black mirror caps and roof rails, and a model-specific black honeycomb grille.

Tremor depicted is the prototype sampled in Lesotho earlier this year. Picture: Charl Bosch

As part of what the Blue Oval calls the Rough Terrain Package, the Tremor also receives a steel underbody protection plate and a steel bashplate underneath its front bumper.

Orange Tremor badges on the tailgate and base of the front doors, black wheel arch cladding and black accents round off the exterior, along with special Boulder Grey 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in General Grabber AT03 all-terrain tyres.

Colours

In total, six colours can be selected:

Aluminium;

Arctic White;

Command Grey;

Absolute Black;

Metoer Grey;

Desert Island Blue.

Off-road geared

Underneath, the Tremor’s added off-road prowess includes a wider front and rear track, uprated springs and the same Bilstein position-sensitive dampers and shock absorbers as on the Ranger Tremor.

The Bilstein position-sensitive dampers and shock absorbers from the Ranger Tremor has been carried over to the Everest Tremor. Picture: Charl Bosch

Compared to the Sport on which it is based, the Tremor retains the 800mm wading depth, but with a 26mm increase in ground clearance to 255mm.

At the same time, its approach angle now stands at 32° versus the Sport’s 30.2°, its breakover angle at 23.9° compared to 21.9°, and its departure at 26.8° relative to the Sport’s 25°. The braked trailer towing capacity is unchanged at 3 500kg.

Inside

Still seating for seven as the rest of the Everest line-up, the Tremor carries over the portrait-style 12-inch SYNC 4A infotainment and the 12-inch digital instrument cluster as part of the mentioned mid-life update in May.

Basic interior is unchanged from the Sport. Picture: Charl Bosch

Unique additions, though, include ebony decorative inserts, partial leather upholstery, all-weather floor mats and orange Tremor badges embroidered onto the mats and the front seatbacks.

In addition to the on-board 400-watt inverter, the Tremor receives the 360-degree surround-view camera and wireless smartphone charging pad from the Sport, as well as the electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats from the Platinum.

Lion turbodiesel V6 remains

Up front, the South African-spec Tremor swaps the 2.7 EcoBoost V6 offered in the Middle East equivalent for the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 that powers the Sport, Wildtrak and Platinum.

The result is the same 184kW/600Nm outputs, delivered to the rear or all four wheels through the General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox.

While still equipped with a low range transfer case and locking rear differential, Ford has revised the Terrain Management system to now include a Rock Crawl function, an Everest first and only for the Tremor.

The system’s other settings; Normal, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Mud/Ruts and Sand, are all carried over from the Sport and Wildtrak.

Price

Now available, the Everest Tremor’s price tag, as with the rest of the range, includes a four-year/120 000km warranty and the option of a six-year/90 000km service plan.