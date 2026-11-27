Long awaited second generation CX-3 will premiere in 2027, with production taking place in Thailand.

Unofficially hinted at in a single teaser image hidden in its financial report in August, the second generation Mazda CX-3 has been spied testing ahead of its world debut in 2027.

Countdown has started

Its future assured back in 2021, not long after being dropped in Europe and North America, the newcomer will replace the current original that has soldiered on in Japan, South Africa and Australia with sporadic changes since its world debut in 2014.

Last revised in its home market three years ago, the newly discovered spy image shows the CX-3 bearing an unsurprising resemblance to the CX-5.

Mini CX-5

Spotted by Mazda MX-5 enthusiast, unos_na6ce_1993, the image shared on X shows the camouflaged prototype with the same concave rear-end design as the new CX-5, as well as the almost sloping C-pillar and conventional door handles.

Reportedly taken on the Matsuyama Expressway near Ozu City in the Japanese Prefecture of Ehime, according to paultan.org, the location comes as no surprise as the prefecture in question borders the greater Hiroshima area where Mazda’s head office is located.

One at a time

Only seen in an outline depiction in the mentioned financial report, the first spotting of the new CX-3 comes after Mazda Australia CEO, Vinesh Bhindi, remarked that while newer generations of certain models are in the pipeline, the brand cannot introduce all at once.

Aside from the CX-3, a replacement for the equally dated Mazda2 is also being planned, though no details have been disclosed.

Current first generation CX-3 has been on-sale since 2014. Picture: Mazda

“I wish we had endless R&D resources that could do everything at once, but that’s not the case,” Bhindi told Australia’s drive.com.au in April.

“At some point there will be newer generation models, but… there is a priority list. Getting Large Platform and then the CX-5 replacement, and then electrification technologies, so there is a need [to refresh the Mazda 2 and CX-3]”.

More in 2027

Last updated, in South Africa, in February, the CX-3 range spans four variants, all powered by the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine that served in the previous generation CX-5 and which remains the sole option for the CX-30.

Priced from R440 000 to R551 600, the range is likely to go without any further updates now that the all-new generation has finally been sighted.

Confirmed to be built in Thailand, more details about the new CX-3, including powertrain specifications, will only be announced once the covers come off in 2027.