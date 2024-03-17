Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe shows SUV can be practical and sexy

Sleek sloping rear roofline sets this Merc apart from its boxy-shaped sibling.

“Why does this car even exist?” That is a question that often comes up regarding coupe-styled SUV crossovers.

This niche segment’s harshest critics are usually of the opinion that you must choose either the manufacturer’s traditional coupe or the SUV; not settle on what they consider to be a ghastly creation with an identity crisis.

But the reality is that today’s enlightened environment allows a person to identify as a lampshade. And personally, I am much more kosher with a car identifying as a crossover between two body styles – while physically actually able to back this up.

But before I get embroiled in the politics of being a not-so-woke bloke, let me get to the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

GLC Coupe joins line-up

Mercedes last year rolled out the updated GLC in SUV guise and recently added the Coupe to the range.

The Coupe shares the SUV’s choice of two powertrains and The Citizen Motoring got to spend a week in the lesser-powered derivative, the 220d, fitted with exterior AMG Line styling.

The fact that it is a crossover between a coupe and an SUV means the GLC Coupe has a distinctive sloping rear roof line. The rear window is sharply angled compared to the SUV’s upright rear window. A two-part tail light also helps to create a look that is sportier than its sibling and one that is this creation’s most obvious selling point.

Our GLC Coupe rode on 20-inch alloys. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

In addition to the AMG Line touches, the Mercedes-Benz GLC220d Coupe also features optional aluminium-look running boards with rubber studs and five-spoke 20-inch light-alloy wheels.

Plush cabin

The Mercedes-Benz GLC220d Coupe’s cabin is similar to its SUV sibling. It is as plush as you’d expect from a premium SUV with its German craftmanship a timely reminder why it’s one of the world’s most sought-after brands.

The GLC Coupe comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital cluster and 11.9-inch infotainment system which offers the latest MBUX version.

In addition to a generous set of standard interior features like leather multifunction sports steering wheel, tyre pressure monitor and comfort seats clad in black Artico synthetic leather seats, our tester featured optional extras like panoramic sliding sunroof, Burmester 3D surround sound system and black open-pore aluminium lines wood trim.

The cabin of the GLC Coupe. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Smooth power

The sloping roof does not compromise headroom in the rear. Boot space goes down from 620 litres in the SUV to 545 litres in the GLC Coupe.

The GLC220d Coupe is powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel mill with mild hybrid assistance. It produces 145 kW of power and 440 Nm of torque sent to all four wheels via 9G Tronic transmission. The mild hybrid system combines an integrated starter-generator and 48-volt on-board electrical system to deliver additional electric boost of 17 kW/23 Nm.

The refined diesel mill, excellent gearbox and sports suspension make for an easy, smooth ride. The car’s performance doesn’t quite match its sporty exterior, but if you are serious about fuel consumption, this is your ride.

GLC Coupe a frugal sipper

Over 580km which included lots of bumper-to-bumper rush-hour traffic and full-blast aircon due to the heatwave, we manage to get a decent 8.1 litres per 100km in our GLC Coupe. On the open road, one 100km trip returned a miserly 5.4 L/100km.

A comprehensive set of standard safety features includes active brake assist and active lane keeping assist.

At R1 438 322, the Mercedes-Benz GLC220d Coupe AMG Line comes at a R135 738 premium over its SUV sibling. It might be a lot of money, but it has more personality than a lampshade.