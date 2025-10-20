All-electric iCaur’s retro-inspired design ‘more than just nostalgia’

Chery-owned brand's line-up already includes two models, with a third on the way.

The Citizen Motoring is at the International User Summit in Wuhu China, where Chery-owned iCaur is showcasing its philosophy of “Born To Play”.

The iCaur line-up shown thus far comprises the 03T and V23, with the possibility to not only see the upcoming 335kW V27 mid-size SUV in the flesh, but to also drive the car.

The uniqueness of the brand is that the vehicles accommodate easy customisation, and their design system supports user-driven changes without requiring special tools or complex equipment. Panels, lighting, and accessories can be swapped or added with minimal effort in the comfort of your own driveway. This flexibility turns personalisation from a specialist exercise into a natural part of ownership.

ALSO READ: Chery-owned iCar coming to South Africa as renamed iCaur

Retro-inspired designs

iCaur say they see classic and retro-inspired design as more than just nostalgia, but rather as a balance between innovation and individuality. The brand believes that a true classic design never fades because it adapts and evolves to become timeless.

The Golden REEV hybrid system merges efficiency with performance, using a compact turbocharged engine and an optimised hybrid setup, resulting in lower fuel consumption without compromising driving confidence and performance. The South African market values long-distance capability and reliability, making this technology a perfect fit for the region.

The i-AWD system adds control and stability, automatically adjusting power delivery to suit varying off-road surfaces. It supports a range of driving modes that adapt easily to city routes and uneven terrain, reflecting icaur’s focus on practical versatility.

ALSO READ: iCaur’s boxy and ‘tribute’ models previewed ahead of 2026 launch

iCaur uses summit to get feedback

Smart cabins and connected interfaces make daily commuting easier without overwhelming the driver with unnecessary automation. The goal is to make technology serve the person behind the wheel rather than overwhelm them.

“The International User Summit 2025 allows the public to experience how iCaur blends retro-inspired design with modern technology, highlighting personalisation, practical innovation, and collaboration in shaping the brand’s vehicles for South African drivers,” says Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at iCaur South Africa,

“The Summit demonstrates how user feedback and creative interaction guide iCaur’s development, ensuring cars reflect both individuality and reliability for local conditions. And for South Africa’s growing new energy market, iCaur represents a thoughtful balance.”

ALSO READ: All-electric iCaur V23 set to make debut at Festival of Motoring

Public connects with brand

The International User Summit allows the public to participate with existing and upcoming innovations, showcasing the brand’s blending of retro inspiration with modern design. The space design, interactive areas, and product displays show how technology and creativity work in unison.

Visitors get to experience firsthand how iCaur connects lifestyle and mobility with cars that demonstrate different personalisation approaches, including bold colour combinations and practical accessories as seen in the pic. Each configuration reflects how users interpret the brand’s vision in their own way.

*Mark Jones is in China as a guest of Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa