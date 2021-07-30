Hybrid South Africa bound Opel confirmed as updated Grandland

Charl Bosch

In a confirmation of a speculative report this week, Opel has announced that its ever plug-in hybrid model on local shores will arrive next year in the form of the updated Grandland Hybrid4.

Making the announcement on its Twitter page earlier on Friday (30 July), the Stellantis-owned marque stated that the hybrid would become available from early 2022, while at the same time remaining mum on the inclusion of other models.

See #4×4 Hybrid technology from four stunning perspectives. Get charged up by the new #OpelGrandland.



What do you think SA? Excited for our first SA Opel hybrid? Launch date set for early 2022. pic.twitter.com/GNsJJwOcNr— Opel South Africa (@OpelSA) July 30, 2021

Facelifted last month to incorporate Opel’s new Bold and Pure styling language that debuted in 2020 on the Mokka, the Grandland, like its smaller sibling and indeed the crossover styled Crossland, loses the “X” suffix while also boasting the marque’s new Pure Panel comprising a dual 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Still based on the PSA developed EMP2 platform shared with the Peugeot 5008 and Citroën C5 Aircross, the Grandland, which will remain Opel’s flagship SUV, is also expected to serve as the brand’s top-spec model overall after it was confirmed this week that the new Astra had been ruled for South Africa.

Despite no technical details being divulged, the Hybrd4 is likely to feature the same powertrain as the Grandland X, namely the conventional 1.6 PureTech turbocharged petrol engine combined with two electric motors for a combined output of 221kW, and as indicated by the nomenclature, four-wheel-drive.

Judging by the tweet, only the Hybrid4 will be offered locally as the conventional plug-in hybrid model loses the secondary electric motor mounted on the rear axle and therefore the all-paw gripping system, with power also dropping to 165kW.

In the Hybrid4, whose powerunit is the alleged candidate to power the returning the Astra OPC, the amount of twist is routed to the ground through an eight-speed automatic gearbox with Opel claiming a 0-100km/h dash of 6.1 seconds and an all-electric range of 50km.

As indicated, exact specification and pricing will be only announced next year but at present, expect a potential starting price of around R700,000 to R750,000 given that the current range-topping petrol only Grandland X 1.6T Cosmo retails from R627,900.