Mahindra XUV 300 refreshed with new wheels and features

Certified as South Africa’s safest car after being crash tested by Global NCAP last year as part of the #SaferCarsForAfrica initiative, the Mahindra XUV 300 has been granted a mid-life revision just under three years after making its world debut.

Externally, the tweaks are reserved for the wheels where the entry-level W4 continues to ride on steel wheels with plastic covers, while model specific 16-inch alloys feature on the newly added W4 SE.

The restyling is rounded off by 16-inch diamond-cut wheels on the mid-range W6 and the flagship W8 with a 16-inch steel spare now standard across the range.

New 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels feature on the W6 and W8 models.

Inside, the changes are more thorough in the form of a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and embedded satellite navigation on all models bar the W4.

The entry-level offering does however join the W4 SE and W6 in benefitting from a new black trimmed dashboard and cloth seats, while a leatherette finish for the latter stares on the W8.

Together with the W6, the W8’s specification sheet now includes dual-zone climate, a sunroof, leather wrapped steering wheel and a tyre pressure monitor as standard, with a self-dimming rear-view mirror and auto-levelling headlights also being added.

All but the entry-level W4 receives the new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

As before, all models are equipped with dual front airbags, ABS and EBD as well ESP, however, the W8 ups the airbag count to seven while also being outfitted with Hill Hold Assist and dynamic corner braking.

Underneath the bonnet, the XUV 300 continues unchanged with outputs of 81kW/200Nm from the three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 86kW/300Nm from the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel.

A six-speed manual remains the sole transmission option with drive going to the front wheels.

Price

As before, all models are covered by a five-year/150 000 km warranty with a three-year/50 000 km service plan standard on the W4 and W4 SE, and a five-year/90 000 km included on the W6 and W8.