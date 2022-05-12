Hybrid powered Lexus NX priced

Charl Bosch

Although it revealed the pricing of the all-new NX two months ago, Lexus has now detailed the hybrid models, whose addition ups the local line-up from two to five models.

As with the conventional petrol-powered NX 250 and flagship NX 350, the NX 350h moves from the New MC platform to the TNGA-K used by Toyota RAV4 and Harrier/Venza, with its styling being derived from the updated IS and LS.

Aside from the newly added SE, which is bespoke to the hybrid, the remaining two trim levels are identical to the petrol in the shape of the entry-level EX and the range-topping F Sport.

Rear is also unchanged from the petrol.

Specification for the latter pair is also identical to the corresponding petrol, with items on the SE, not offered on the EX, comprising machined dark chrome 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front and rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger and a panoramic rear-view monitor.

As with the recently added RAV4 E-Four, the NX combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a pair of electric motors mounted on each axle, resulting in a permanent all-wheel-drive layout called E-Four.

In unison, the system produces 179 kW, 16 kW more than the RAV4 E-Four, with Lexus claiming a top speed of 200 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.0 L/100 km.

Pride of place inside is the new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system

As a reminder, the NX 250, offered solely in EX-spec, makes do with a normally aspirated version of the mentioned 2.5 that outputs 152kW/239Nm, while the NX 350 F Sport is motivated by the new 2.4-litre turbo-petrol that produces 205kW/430Nm.

While an eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard fare on the 250 and 350, the 350h gets a CVT with all derivatives being all-wheel-drive.

In total, the NX 350h can be had in nine colours with White Nova and Poseidon Blue restricted to the F Sport.

The other hues are:

Black;

White Quartz;

Sonic Chrome;

Graphite Black;

Sonic Titanium;

Terrane Khaki;

Blazing Carnelian;

Celestial Blue;

Madder Red

Price

Standard across the NX range is a seven-year/105 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.