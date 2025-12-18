Motoring

Home » Motoring

Motorists warned about new fine-paying SMS fraud scheme

Picture of Mark Jones

Compiled by Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

3 minute read

18 December 2025

06:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest scheme informs motorists of having outstanding traffic fines as a way of paying money in a fraudulent account.

Motorists have been warned about a new fine paying fraud scheme

Fines SA have warned motorists about a new fraud scheme involving the paying of fake outstanding traffic fines. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Fines SA has warned motorists about a surge in fraudulent SMS messages purporting to be from authorities, circulating nationwide.

Take note

The company says it has seen a sharp increase in consumer queries linked to scam messages claiming motorists have outstanding fines that must be paid immediately.

These messages often include links to fraudulent payment pages that mimic legitimate municipal or traffic fine platforms.

ALSO READ: Motorists urged to pay fines to avoid a not-so-merry festive season

“We’ve seen a noticeable spike in motorists contacting us to check whether SMSes they’ve received are legitimate,” says Barry Berman, CEO of Fines SA.

“The messages look convincing, but they are designed to create urgency and panic. Once someone clicks a link and pays on an unsafe site, the money is gone, and no fine has actually been settled.”

Identifying the scam

In these scams, motorists typically receive an SMS or WhatsApp message warning of an outstanding fine or imminent penalties.

The link provided leads to a cloned website that closely resembles an official payment platform. A key red flag is that these links do not direct users to www.finessa.co.za. which is Fines SA’s only official website.

Payments made on these fake sites are diverted to criminals, leaving motorists financially exposed and still liable for any legitimate fines.

“The safest approach is to stop and independently verify,” says Berman. “Rather than reacting to a message, motorists should check their fine status directly through a secure, verified platform. If the link doesn’t come from our official website or app, it’s not legitimate.”

RELATED ARTICLES

“With scam tactics becoming more sophisticated, verification is critical,” Berman adds. “A few minutes spent checking through a trusted platform can prevent financial loss and unnecessary stress. Our goal is to give motorists a safe, transparent way to confirm and settle fines, without the risk.”

Only way to make sure

Motorists can verify fines by visiting www.finessa.co.za or downloading the Fines SA app on iOS, Android and Huawei.

NOW READ: Aarto extension chance for motorists to ‘get their house in order’

Read more on these topics

Editor’s Choice fraud Motoring News traffic fines

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Motorists warned about new fine-paying SMS fraud scheme
News Assets from divorce settlement frozen by SIU in NLC fraud case
News Ramaphosa expects criminal referrals as Madlanga commission submits interim report
Politics Ramaphosa says ANCYL is ready to lead – but it can’t even organise its own elective conference
News Verulam temple collapse linked to substandard materials, lack of building plans – Public Works

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp