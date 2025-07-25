National Endurance Series gears-up for attack on Kyalami

First visit of the year to South Africa's best known circuit promises to be a spectacular one of note.

Nick Adcock, Michael Jensen and Charl Michael Visser should be a top overall Four Hours of Kyalami contender in their Adjust for Sleep Rico Barlow Racing Nova Proto NP02. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

The country’s only long distance track racing series will visit the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix circuit this weekend, when the venue will host round four of the South African Endurance Championship connected by Vodacom 4U.

Main attraction

The Four Hours of Kyalami will see all of the series’ top contenders in action, led by the Into Africa Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2 of current points leaders, Xolile Letlaka, Stuart White and Axcil Jeffries.

Their closest challengers should be Nick Adcock, Michael Jensen and Charl Michael Visser in their Adjust for Sleep Rico Barlow Racing Nova Proto NP02, plus Bradley Liebenberg and Ryan Naicker in their Stradale Motorsport Audi R8 LMS Evo.

Others who could spoil their day will include Marius Jackson and Joseph Ellerine (MJR Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R), and Hein and Henk Lategan (BBR Porsche 911 GT3 Cup).

Heading up Class B should be the Australian-built Ford Mustang of V8 Supercar veterans Julian Familiaris, Franco di Matteo and Romano Sartori. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Heading up Class B should be the Australian-built Ford Mustang of V8 Supercar veterans Julian Familiaris, Franco di Matteo and Romano Sartori, chased by the G&H Transport Audi R8 of the Giannoccaro brothers Ricky and Gianni, joined by Ant Blunden.

The father and son team of Robert and David Franco (Graphix Supply World Volkswagen SupaPolo) should fight for Class C honours with the Hisense Korridas Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi of Mozambique drivers Bruno Campos, Sandro Alves, Mauro Almeida and Mario Barbosa.

Defending V8 Roadster and Index of Performance National Champions Harm and Barend Pretorius should have a clean run and class win in their Team Pesty Backdraft Roadster. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Defending V8 Roadster and Index of Performance National Champions, Harm and Barend Pretorius, should have a clean run and class win in their Team Pesty Backdraft Roadster, being the only entry in the category.

One-Hour Dash

The National Challenge 1-Hour Dash could see a tough fight between Damien Hammond (Liqui Moly Samlin Racing Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo) and Andrew Horne (Xena Chemicals Ligier-Honda JS49), with a single point separating them in the title chase.

Andrew Horne (Xena Chemicals Ligier-Honda JS49) could spray champagne after the One-Hour Dash. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

They will face pressure from drivers like Antonie Marx (Shelby CanAm), Charl Arangies (Vaal Fluid Systems Porsche 911 GT3 R), Mo Mia (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup), Roy Obery (Porsche 911 GT3) and Wayne Roach (Samlin Racing Lamborghini Gallardo Super Trofeo).

Race programme

Official qualifying will take place at 13h45 on Friday. The main races will commence at 13h00 on Saturday.

General access tickets will cost R250 with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Spectators are welcome to bring gas braais, gazebos and cooler boxes, with parking free anywhere around the circuit.

VIP Experience tickets, which include food and beverage vouchers, a grid walk, a dedicated private seating area and a private cash bar, are available at R650 per person.

You could also venture to the Vodacom 4U Zone, a playground where you could play racing games and win prizes.

For further information, contact Liyema Letlaka on [email protected].

The Southern African Endurance Series is proudly supported by Vodacom 4U, Foton and Proton, Dunlop Tyres, ATS Motorsport, Silverlakes Farm Hotel and SuperSport.

Support races

There will be three races for Sports and GT Cars, combined with the Porsche GT Cup contingent.

Top contenders should include Damian Hammond (Liqui Moly Samlin Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Super Trofeo Evo), Xolile Letkata (Into Africa Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo), Wayne Roach (Samlin Racing Lamborghini Gallardo GT3 Super Trofeo), Jeeva Moodley (Porsche Cayman) and Riaan Bouwer (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup).

Charl Arangies must be the favourite to win the Porsche GT Cup section in his Vaal Fluids 911 GT3 R.

Providing competition will the likes of Nicky Dicks (Curvent 911 GT3), Henk Lategan (SAC 911 GT3 Cup), Roy Obery (Haval Edenvale 911 GT3), Mo Mia (911 GT3 Cup), Jay Jay Deysel (2JS Detailling 911 GT3 Cup), Marius Jackson (MJR 911 GT3 Cup), Charl Visser (911 GT3 Cup), Weylin Volschenk (911 GT3 Cup) and Andre’ van Vuuren (911 GT3 Cup).

The Sports and GT and GT Cup drivers will qualify from 11h50 on Friday, with their opening race at 15h10.

On Saturday, they will race at 09h00 and 11h00, respectively.

Rounding out the programme will be races for MRSSA Motorcycles, with 28 entries and Silver Cup 2.0 Clubmans cars, which has attracted a massive 49-car grid.

