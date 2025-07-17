East London buckles up for National Extreme Festival action

Historic circuit to test drivers with life-long straights and technical infield.

Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Toyota Corolla) and Julian van der Watt (Volkswagen Golf 8) could fight for victories in Saturday’s South African Touring Car races in East London Photograph: Dave Ledbitter

South Africa’s premier motorsport travelling show will visit the country’s fastest racetrack on Saturday. The iconic East London Grand Prix circuit will host round five of the 2025 National Extreme Festival presented by Coca Cola, with six categories on four and two wheels taking to the historical tarmac.

Premier status on the day will belong to the South African Touring Car category, with 20 competitors to face the starter.

Tin-top veteran Michael van Rooyen will attend as current championship leader in his Gazoo Toyota Corolla, facing off against drivers like Jagger Robertson (76 Legacy VW Golf 8), Keegan Campos (Campos Transport BMW 128i), Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics VW Golf 8), Saood Variawa (Gazoo Toyota Corolla), Andrew Schofield (Chemical Logistics BMW 128i), Nathi Msimanga (Gazoo Toyota Corolla) and Siyabonga Monkonkwana (Investchem Toyota Corolla).

Thrilling SupaCup racing on cards

Heading up the SupaCup category should be Jonathan Mogotsi (VW Genuine Parts SupaPolo), Tate Bishop (ANGRI SupaPolo), Dean Venter (Platinum Mile SupaPolo), Dawie van der Merwe (Gazoo Toyota Starlet), Andre Bezuidenhout (Weltevreden VW SupaCup), Jason Loosemore (Astron Energy VW SupaCup), Karah Hill (Kalex SupaPolo) and Nicolas Vostanis (Campos Transport SupaPolo).

Nicolaos Vostanis (Campos Transport SupaPolo) and Tate Bishop (ANGRI SupaPolo) should be front runners in the SupaCup races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter

Both categories should provide spectacular racing in the National Extreme Festival, with the East London venue’s combination of life-long straight and tight, technical infield challenging drivers’ abilities to the full.

The same should be true of the Astron Energy Polo Cup races, with top contenders to include Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Rory Atkinson (Industry Petroleum Polo), Hannes Scheepers (Dainfern Dental Polo), Ethan Coetzee (Lee Thompson Polo), Mohammed Karodia (Fast 5 Polo), Bradley Liebenberg (VW Polo), Charl Smalberger (SABERTEK Polo), Bjorn Bertholdt (Sizazani Plastics Polo), Tyler Robinson (AF Fans Polo) and Derek Smalberger (SABERTEK Polo).

Mohammed Karodia (Fast 5 Polo) and Rory Atkinson (Industry Petroleum Polo) could mount podiums after the Astron Energy Polo Cup heats. PhotograpH: Dave Ledbitter

The East London circuit will force National Extreme Festival drivers to use their vehicles’ “Push to Pass” facility with wisdom, turning the final few laps of each race into high speed chess games.

Toyota GR Cup action

The Gazoo Racing SA Cup driven by Netstar races will see 23 cars on the grid, divided into three separate classes. Mario da Sousa in his GR Corolla should be the man to beat in the Dealership Challenge, challenged by people like Johannes Boonzaaier, Werner Venter, Dylan Jones, Werner Hord, Theo Brits and Riaan de Roux (Corolla).

The Gazoo Racing Cup’s 86 class should see front runners like Kyanya Ngwenya in the heat of battle. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter

Nabil Abdool leads the GR Cup Media Challenge group, chased by Phuti Mpyane, Kyle Kock, The Citizen Motoring’s Charl Bosch, Willem van de Putte and Lawrence Minnie.

The GR 86 category will see drivers like Vatiswa Mokhonoana, Ethan Bostander, Jason Coetzee, Kent Swartz and Kyanya Ngwenya joining battle.

The new MSA4 single-seater category in the National Extreme Festival will boast 18 entries, with front runners expected to include Alex Vos (Investchem MSA4), Andrew Schofield (Investchem MSA4), Kian Spies (Corsa del gemal MSA4), Allen Meyer (Investchem MSA4), Liam Polome (Red Dot MSA4), Nicolas van Weely (Magnificen Paints MSA4), Jordan Moodley (Fastrack Trading MSA4) abd Claydon Ensor-Smith (Investchem MSA4).

The new MSA4 single-seater category will boast 18 entries in their first race at the East London circuit. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter

Two-wheel action at National Extreme Festival

Multiple former SA Superbike champion Clinton Seller (King Price ZX10) has yet to be beaten in this season’s SunBet ZX10 Masters title chase, and that is not likely to happen this weekend. Chasing him will be riders like Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10), Johan le Roux (Kawasaki ZX10), Hein Mc Mahon (Kawasaki ZX10), Jayson Lamb (Tyremart EL ZX10), Ian Harwood (TRP Distributors ZX10) and Reginald Seals (HXCS ZX10).

Clinton Seller should win both the SunBet Masters races on his King Price Kawasaki ZX10. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter

The circuit gates will be open from 7am, with qualifying in all categories from 8am. Racing proper in the National Extreme Festival will commence at 10.35am.