National Extreme Festival heading for cracker finale at Zwartkops

Final round of the year will see champions being crowned in a number of classes.

The final rounds of this year’s National Extreme Festival Presented by Coca-Cola will be hosted by the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, with a number of South African championships still to be settled.

Touring Cars

Heading up proceedings will be two races for South African Touring Cars, with tin-top veteran Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) the favourite to wear the crown.

He holds a comfortable points lead over debutant Jagger Robertson (Volkswagen Motorsport Golf GTI).

People who could spoil their day will include Keegan Campos (Campos Transport BMW 128ti) and Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics Volkswagen Golf GTI).

Others to watch will be Nathi Msimanga (Toyota Corolla) and Sa’aad Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla).

SupaCup

Tate Bishop (ANGRi Volkswagen SupaPolo) and Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Genuine Parts SupaPolo) have already tied up the top two spots in the SATC SupaCup category.

The battle for third place should, therefore, be a fight between Jason Loosemore (Astron Energy Volkswagen SupaPolo) and Dawie van der Merwe (Gazoo Racing Toyota Starlet SupaCup).

Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Genuine Parts SupaPolo) could spray champagne after Saturday’s SATC SupaCup races at Zwartkops. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

The series, now concluding its sixth season, will have a star-studded line-up of drivers, including all former champions.

Joining this year’s champion, Bishop, and last year’s winner Mogotsi, will be Brad Liebenberg (Volkswagen SupaPolo), who took the title in 2020, 2021, and 2023, and 2022 champion Leyton Fourie (Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Polo Cup

The Astron Energy Polo Cup is set to crown a first-time champion this weekend, with four drivers mathematically still in the hunt.

They are Rory Atkinson (Industry Petroleum), Mohammed Karodia (Fast 5 Motorsport), Judd Bertholdt (Volkswagen Rookie Cup) and Ethan Coetzee (Ethan Coetzee Motorsport).

(Rory Atkinson (Industry Petroleum) and Mohammed Karodia (Fast 5 Motorsport) could both stand on podiums after Saturday’s Astron Energy Polo Cup heats. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Able to mix with them will be Tyler Robinson (AF Fans), Hannes Scheepers (Dainfern Dental), Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse), Jayden Goosen (AA Pre-Owned), Mike Barbaglia and Nirav Singh (Kyalami Exhausts).

In the Masters Class, Wayne Masters (Performance Masters) will look to take consecutive titles, challenged by Derick Smalberger (Sabertek) and John Kruger (Habot Lubricants).

Supercars

Jonathan du Toit (Trans Africa Lamborghini Huracan GT3) will be the Dunlop Extreme Supercars favourite.

Jimmy Giannoccaro (Nissan GT-R) could use his car’s turbocharged power to good effect in the three Dunlop Extreme Supercar races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

His closest contenders will be the likes of Ricky Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Lamborghini Huracan GT3), Charl Arangies (Stradale Mercedes-AMG GT3), Gianni Giannoccaro (BISC Transport Audi R8 LMS GT3), Jimmy Giannoccaro (Nissan GT-R), Kris Budnik (Bucketlist Composites Dodge Viper) and Paul Hill (Promigen Audi R8 LMS GT3).

MSA4

The inaugural Investchem MSA4 single seater championship will conclude with a three-race fifth round at Zwartkops.

Mikel Bezuidenhout (Corsa Dei Gemelli) could end his single-seater season with victories at Zwartkops. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

KC Ensor-Smith (African Heating) and Mikel Bezuidenhout (Corsa Dei Gemelli) will both look to finish the weekend with their maiden main circuit title.

Mathematically, Renzo Ribeiro (Metal Used Spares) is also in the running, with other podium chasers on the day to include Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints), Karabo Malemela (KMFT Morita), Simpiwe Mohlalo (Investchem) and Jordan Moodley (76 Legacy).

Two wheels

Clinton Seller (King Price) will go to Zwartkops as the already crowned SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters champion, having won every race he contested this season.

He will win on Saturday, chased by riders like Greame van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks), Hein McMahon (K9 Law Enforcement), Damion Purificati (Amalgum Welding Shop), Reginald Seale (HX Consulting Services), Jayson Lamb (Buffalo Service Centre), Johan Le Roux (Avidan) and Joao Cruz (Extreme Bike).

GR Cup

Heading into round seven of the Toyota GR Cup, all three titles have been wrapped up.

Nine of the 11 wins in the GR86 class have gone to Jason Coetzee, who will be eager to end his season on a high.

However, Kent Swarts, who won the other two races, and Mbuso Ngwenya will both be keen to take the maximum points available in their battle for the runner-up spot.

Mario de Sousa has also wrapped up the GR Corolla class, but will still be chased by the likes of Paul de Vos, Werner Venter and Johan Boonzaaier.

SuperSport‘s Nabil Abdool has tied up the GR Yaris class and he should win, chased by Kyle Kock (Car Magazine), Phuti Mpyane (TimesLive), Lawrence Minnie (AutoTrader), The Citizen‘s Charl Bosch and Willem van de Putte (IOL/Independent).

Volkswagen Rooke Cup

There’s one point in it heading into round six of the Volkswagen Rookie Cup, with the title to go the way either of Christopher Tate (Sportex), Josh Moore (BPW/ Puma) or Mauro Da Luz (Retail).

When and how much?

Tickets can be purchased from the Zwartkops Raceway entrance gate, at R140 per adult, R100 per student, and with children under 12 entering for free.

The gates will be open from 07h00, with all classes to qualify from 07.30. Racing proper will commence at 09h45.

Everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot at any time, with the circuit’s Mini Moke Train to run between the pit gate and spectator points throughout the day.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own. All the action will be broadcast live on the Extreme Festival website

You could also call the Zwartkops Raceway office at 012 384 2299.

