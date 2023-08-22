Incoming new Alfa Romeo super car ‘confirmed’ to revive 33 name

Only 33 examples will reportedly be made powered by a hybridised Maserati V6 capable of producing 588 kW.

Set to be called 33, Alfa Romeo’s new limited run supercar will have Maserati links and a reported hybrid twin-turbo V6. Image: Alfa Romeo.

With just over a week left before its world debut on 31 August, a newly uncovered claim from the United Kingdom has alleged that Alfa Romeo’s incoming new supercar will revive the iconic 33 nomenclature last used in the 1960s.

Known so far

Already teased twice so far, the most recent being a depiction of a retro-styled steering wheel at the end of July, the 33 will not only serve as the replacement for the 4C that ended production in 2018, but also go on-sale as one Alfa Romeo’s last new combustion engine vehicle as the brand moves towards complete electrification in 2027.

Long rumoured to feature styling from the original 33 Stradale, the new “33” will reportedly ride on the same platform as the Maserati MC20 and come with input from the Sauber Formula 1 team that has used Alfa Romeo branded Ferrari engines since 2018.

According to the uncovered claims by Britain’s Autocar, only 33 examples will be made as a homage to the 33 Stradale, priced at a reported €1-million (R20.5-million) each.

Project long awaited

On the drawing board since 2019, but cancelled due to the merging of the then Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) with the PSA Group to create Stellantis, the Autocar report goes further by stating that the 33 will have a top speed of 333 km/h and debut in Milan before making its public showing the next day through Sunday as part of the Italian Grand Prix scheduled for 3 September at Monza.

1960s era 33 will serve as styling inspiration for the newcomer. Image: Alfa Romeo.

“This project is a dream come true, inspired by a daring team that wanted to achieve something unique,” Autocar quoted Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato as saying.

Hybrid V6

Reported last year as heading for reality in 2023, the 33, despite its combustion engine, will have electrification in the form of “at least one electric motor” working in conjunction with the reported V6 tipped to be the 3.0-litre Nettuno unit from the MC20.

Selected above Alfa Romeo’s own 2.9-litre bi-turbo bent-six used in the Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) and Stelvio Quadrifoglio most likely as a result of the platform sharing, the 33 will have a reported output of 588 kW which eclipses not only the 463 kW made by the MC20, but also the 397 kW delivered by the 2.9 in the limited-run Giulia GTA and GTAm.

Discontinued in 2018, the 4C served as Alfa Romeo’s last limited run sports car. Image: Alfa Romeo.

In addition, the hybridised V6 will outpower the normally aspirated Maserati-sourced 4.7-litre V8 that made 331 kW in Alfa’s last limited run supercar, the 8C.

“[This car] will be a very exciting one, very expensive, very selective. After ‘sportiness’ you add ‘Italian’ and ‘red’ and you have the positioning of Alfa Romeo. It’s simple. Easy to execute,” Imparato told Britain’s Auto Express last month.

Possible final hints

With its unveiling around the corner, expectations are that one or more teaser hints could possibly be revealed before the official lifting of the wraps next week Thursday.

