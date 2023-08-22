Upsized Haval H5 priced in China as maxi Land Cruiser 300 rival

Despite being longer than the Nissan Patrol and Toyota Land Cruiser 300, the H5 only provides seating for five.

H5 has been styled to resemble the Ford F-250 Super Duty and Excursion SUV. Image: carnewschina.com

Revealed for the first time last month, Haval, through parent company Great Wall Motors (GWM), has officially detailed the second generation H5 in China.

Large and in-charge

A complete departure from the original sold until 2012 in pre-facelift guise as the GWM Hover in South Africa, the H5 rides on a new body-on-frame platform that measures 5 190 mm long, 1 905 mm wide and 1 833 mm tall.

Dimensions that translate to length uptakes of 35 mm over the Nissan Patrol and 210 mm on the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, the H5, known internally as the P04, has a wheelbase of 3 140 mm and revised ground clearance of 200 mm.

Styled to resemble the Ford F-250 Super Duty as well as the Blue Oval’s long since discontinued Excursion SUV, the H5, despite its measurements, only provides seating for five, yet offers a claimed boot space of 2 116-litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Its platform being carried over from the King Kong Cannon that sits below the Poer (P-Series) in GWM’s bakkie range, the H5’s ground clearance is backed-up by an optional part-time four-wheel-drive system with low range, an Eaton-sourced rear diff-lock and a suspension layout comprising a double wishbone design at the front and a five-link non-independent at the rear.

Able to wade a water crossing up to 600 mm, the H5 has a claimed departure angle of 22-degrees and approach of 25-degrees. Neither the breakover angle or towing capacity figures were divulged.

Spec

On the specification front, the H5 line-up spans six models with items ranging from a four-speaker sound system, cruise control and rear parking sensors on the base derivatives, to a dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system and a 0.8 square metre panoramic sunroof on the top-spec L.

Higher-end models receive a dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster as standard. Image: carnewschina.com.

Capable of level 2 autonomous driving, the flagship can also be specified with front parking sensors, keyless entry, heated seats, a six-speaker sound system and an anti-pinch sensor for the all-around electric windows.

Four-cylinder petrol or diesel

Up front, and similar to its predecessor, the H5 makes do with two four-cylinder engines; a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol developing 140kW/260Nm and a similarly sized turbodiesel outputting 120kW/360Nm.

On the transmission front, a six-speed manual comes standard with the optional eight-speed automatic coming with uptakes in power and torque for the petrol to 160kW/380Nm, and the same 120 kW but 380 Nm for the diesel.

No-no for now

Priced from 122 800 (R315 989) yuan to 157 800 yuan (R406 051), the H5 will be produced at GWM’s Baoding Plant with sales opening soon.

At present, the H5 remains an uncertainty for South Africa, but should approval be given, expect it to arrive next year with a likely premium over the H6 that retails from R484 750 to R669 950.

Additional information and images from carnewschina.com and autohome.com.cn.

