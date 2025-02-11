Finally priced: BMW puts stickers on all-new generation X3

Locally-made fourth generation has officially been priced with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid motivation.

Fourth generation X3 has officially been priced after its world debut in 2024. Image: BMW

With production having started at the end of last year for key export markets, BMW has finally divulged South African-market specification for the all-new, locally assembled X3.

The fourth album

Wearing the G45 internal moniker, the fourth generation X3 forms part of a R4.2-billion investment into the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria for both combustion and new plug-in hybrid model production.

ALSO READ: Wait no more: Dramatically new BMW X3 comes out of hiding

The latter made exclusively in South Africa, G45 rides on a revised version of the CLAR platform that now supports electrification in the form of not only the plug-in hybrid hardware, but also mild-hybrid assistance.

Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid

An all combustion engine affair minus the all-electric iX3, which will be replaced by the production version of the Vision Neue Klasse SUV, the X3 also becomes one of the first BMW models to lose the ‘i’ suffix on petrol variants that always denoted fuel injection.

Elements from the Vision Neue Klasse SUV has been carried over to the rear facia design. Image: BMW

Longer and wider but shorter than the G01 it replaces, the initial G45 X3 range spans three variants comprising a turbodiesel, turbo-petrol and the mentioned plug-in hybrid, with all but two having the option of the M Sport package.

No longer started by the xDrive 20i, the xDrive 20d now commences the range with outputs of 145kW/400Nm from its 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Plug-in hybrid X3 has a range of 90 km and it made solely in South Africa for export and domestic markets. Image: BMW

Paired to the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox all other variants also utilise – now selected by means of a toggle switch on the centre console – the xDrive 20d has a top speed of 215 km/h and will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds.

Along with the standard fitting of the all-paw xDrive system as indicated, the xDrive 20’s mild-hybrid system adds an additional eight kilowatts and 25 Nm for short spells.

Interior incorporates the latest Curved Display. Image: BMW

Taking-up station as the new flagship non-M Performance model, the xDrive 30e replaces the previous xDrive 30d by combining the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol from the forbidden xDrive 20, with a 19.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving a rear mounted electric motor.

Capable of producing 135kW/250Nm on its own, the addition of the combustion engine, though, increases outputs to 220kW/450Nm, resulting in a top speed of 215 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and a claimed all-electric range of 90 km.

M50 replaces the M40i as the new most powerful X3. Image: BMW

Completing the range, the M-fettled M50 replaces the M40i with outputs of 293kW/580Nm from its mild-hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six turbo. Adding the electric hardware means a further 13kW/200Nm for short bursts.

Performance-wise, the M50 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Likely spec

Notable standard specification will include a wireless smartphone charger, the Curved Display made-up of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system, tri-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

Price

Included with each model’s sticker price is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

X3 xDrive 20d – R1 136 417

X3 xDrive 20d M Sport – R1 186 417

X3 xDrive 30e – R1 260 000

X3 xDrive 30e M Sport – R1 310 000

X3 M50 – R1 545 446

Price details from BMW South Africa and duoporta.com

NOW READ: BMW farewells local third generation X3 production after six years