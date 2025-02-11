Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

11 Feb 2025

02:51 pm

Finally priced: BMW puts stickers on all-new generation X3

Locally-made fourth generation has officially been priced with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid motivation.

New BMW X3 priced in South Africa

Fourth generation X3 has officially been priced after its world debut in 2024. Image: BMW

With production having started at the end of last year for key export markets, BMW has finally divulged South African-market specification for the all-new, locally assembled X3.

The fourth album

Wearing the G45 internal moniker, the fourth generation X3 forms part of a R4.2-billion investment into the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria for both combustion and new plug-in hybrid model production.

ALSO READ: Wait no more: Dramatically new BMW X3 comes out of hiding

The latter made exclusively in South Africa, G45 rides on a revised version of the CLAR platform that now supports electrification in the form of not only the plug-in hybrid hardware, but also mild-hybrid assistance.

Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid

An all combustion engine affair minus the all-electric iX3, which will be replaced by the production version of the Vision Neue Klasse SUV, the X3 also becomes one of the first BMW models to lose the ‘i’ suffix on petrol variants that always denoted fuel injection.

New BMW X3 priced in South Africa
Elements from the Vision Neue Klasse SUV has been carried over to the rear facia design. Image: BMW

Longer and wider but shorter than the G01 it replaces, the initial G45 X3 range spans three variants comprising a turbodiesel, turbo-petrol and the mentioned plug-in hybrid, with all but two having the option of the M Sport package.

No longer started by the xDrive 20i, the xDrive 20d now commences the range with outputs of 145kW/400Nm from its 2.0-litre diesel engine.

New BMW X3 priced in South Africa
Plug-in hybrid X3 has a range of 90 km and it made solely in South Africa for export and domestic markets. Image: BMW

Paired to the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox all other variants also utilise – now selected by means of a toggle switch on the centre console – the xDrive 20d has a top speed of 215 km/h and will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds.

Along with the standard fitting of the all-paw xDrive system as indicated, the xDrive 20’s mild-hybrid system adds an additional eight kilowatts and 25 Nm for short spells.

BMW unwraps flagship new X3 M50
Interior incorporates the latest Curved Display. Image: BMW

Taking-up station as the new flagship non-M Performance model, the xDrive 30e replaces the previous xDrive 30d by combining the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol from the forbidden xDrive 20, with a 19.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving a rear mounted electric motor.

Capable of producing 135kW/250Nm on its own, the addition of the combustion engine, though, increases outputs to 220kW/450Nm, resulting in a top speed of 215 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and a claimed all-electric range of 90 km.

BMW unwraps flagship new X3 M50
M50 replaces the M40i as the new most powerful X3. Image: BMW

Completing the range, the M-fettled M50 replaces the M40i with outputs of 293kW/580Nm from its mild-hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six turbo. Adding the electric hardware means a further 13kW/200Nm for short bursts.

Performance-wise, the M50 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Likely spec

Notable standard specification will include a wireless smartphone charger, the Curved Display made-up of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system, tri-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

Price

Included with each model’s sticker price is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

  • X3 xDrive 20d – R1 136 417
  • X3 xDrive 20d M Sport – R1 186 417
  • X3 xDrive 30e – R1 260 000
  • X3 xDrive 30e M Sport – R1 310 000
  • X3 M50 – R1 545 446

Price details from BMW South Africa and duoporta.com

NOW READ: BMW farewells local third generation X3 production after six years

Read more on these topics

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Motoring News Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Will Zuma fire ‘arrogant’ Duduzile? Here’s what an expert says
News Prison break at Pollsmoor as parliament discusses Thabo Bester
News Mbeki says he does not understand Trump’s ‘sudden shift’, here’s why
Politics More trouble for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as her father steps in
News Tshwane and Joburg residents warned to brace for more bad weather on Tuesday

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES