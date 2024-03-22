‘X3 of the future’ concept BMW Vision Neue Klasse X revealed

Futuristic glimpse of what the X3 could look like, will enter production alongside the Neue Klasse sedan in 2025.

Due to enter production in 2025, the Neue Klasse X provides a first glimpse of what future generations of the X3 will look like. Image: BMW

If the Vision Neue Klasse concept sedan represents the future 3 Series, the Vision Neue Klasse X serves as a glimpse of the future X3 signalling BMW’s shift to embracing a new era of EVs.

New face of BMW

While it looks to the future, aspects of the Vision Neue Klasse X bear historical importance too. The use of the “Neue Klasse” name carries weight for BMW enthusiasts, dating back to the early 1960s when it denoted a pioneering line-up of modernist sedans that included the iconic BMW 2002.

Now, the Neue Klasse X Concept line-up heralds a comprehensive reimagining of BMW’s design, technology, and driving experience.

Past BMW styling traits evident at the rear. Image: BMW

According to Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW, the Neue Klasse is not merely a car or concept but a transformative vision for the BMW brand. This crossover must deliver performance, aided by BMW’s new EV-specific software strategy.

“The Neue Klasse reflects the variety of all the models that customers want today and in the future – from sporty sedan, with all its derivatives, to modern SUV family,” said Zipse.

What to expect in 2025

The Neue Klasse EVs will feature a sixth-generation eDrive propulsion technology, utilising new round lithium-ion batteries for improved energy density and an 800-volt architecture for rapid charging capabilities.

Futuristic interior makes extensive use of recycled materials. Image: BMW

Design-wise, the Vision Neue Klasse X maintains BMW’s signature elements while embracing simplicity. The interior reflects minimalist aesthetics with touch controls and eco-friendly materials like “Verdana” textile upholstery and recycled plastics.

While the Neue Klasse X exudes futuristic flair, BMW assures a production-ready essence, promising the first Neue Klasse crossover to hit production by 2025.

