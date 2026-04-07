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Flagship Mercedes-Benz GLE price tag cut by nearly R100 000

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

7 April 2026

09:00 am

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Price reduction more than likely signals the final hurrah for the pre-facelift GLE in readiness for the updated model's still-to-be-confirmed arrival.

Mercedes-Benz GLE price cut South Africa

Pre-facelift GLE 450d AMG Line has had its price reduced by nearly R100 000. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

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Having reduced the price tag of a number of its vehicles since the start of the year, Mercedes-Benz has now done the same with the GLE.

Big cut

Announced on the back of the facelift model’s global reveal last month, the reduction of R99 465 only applies to the flagship 450d AMG Line, and only the regular model, as the GLE Coupe remains untouched.

Same same

Aesthetically and inside, the GLE 450d AMG Line continues without change, as is the case underneath its bonnet.

ALSO READ: Sharpened-up Mercedes-Benz GLE South African prices confirmed

This means outputs of 270kW/750Nm from the 3.0-litre straight-six turbodiesel engine, with the 48-volt mild-hybrid EQ Boost system adding an additional 15kW/200Nm for short spells.

Drive is again routed to all four wheels through the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox.

Line-up

More than likely signalling the facelift model‘s imminent arrival, the entire non-AMG GLE range now only spans three variants, all in 450d guise.

Mercedes-Benz GLE price cut South Africa
No changes have been made to the exterior or, indeed, the interior. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Heading the range is the Avantgarde, followed by the AMG Line and then the AMG Line-only GLE 450d Coupe.

An official announcement confirming the updated GLE for South Africa is still to be made, with the same applying to the reworked AMG GLE 53, which replaces the AMG GLE 63.

Price

As before, all models are covered by a five-year/100 000 km service.

RELATED ARTICLES

  • GLE 450d Avantgarde 4Matic – R1 891 828
  • GLE 450d AMG Line 4Matic – R1 958 375
  • GLE 450d Coupe AMG Line 4Matic – R2 395 267

NOW READ: Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d Coupe shows how far SUVs have come

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