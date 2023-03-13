Chery’s finest variant? Futuristic Omoda C5 guns for glory

Charl Bosch

Having seen records, and initial product as well as reputations tumbling since its much publicised return to South Africa at the end of 2021, resurgent Chinese automaker, Chery, officially showcased its next foray into the local market on Monday (13 March) with the debut of the all-new Omoda C5.

A model shown for the first time at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, but launched in the full at the Guangzhou Auto Show in 2020, the Omoda C5, which introduces the Art in Motion styling language to the country, comes at a time of significance for the entire Chery marque.

A separate cher(r)y

While sold under banner of its parent in China, the C5 will become the official moniker instead of a nameplate suffix as the Omoda designation will become the newcomer’s name without any reference to Chery.

In effect, it will be known as the Omoda C5 and not the Chery Omoda C5. Similar to what Lexus is to Toyota, the Omoda brand, which will include three other models; C3, C7 and C9, will represent premium style and teach whereas Chery will remain the so-called “mainstream” marque.

Sloping rear has elements of the Toyota C-HR as well as the Audi Q8 and DS4 about it.

“Omoda is a new, modern and luxurious new vehicle brand that showcases what can be done when a brand is not hindered by legacy technology or design,” Chery South Africa Managing Director Tony Liu said.

“Every aspect of this range of products, from vehicle design, performance, technology and driving pleasure, has been designed from a clean slate and will truly surprise and delight South African motorists”.

Futuristic interior feels premium and looks the spaceship part. Chery branding will likely make way for Omoda once sales begin.

More models coming

The importance in distinction between the Omoda and Chery brands go further as the C5, together with the still-to-be-seen C3, C7 and C9, will be sold separately and with its own identity.

According to Omoda South Africa National Sales Manager Hannes Ludik, who addressed the media at the preview launch of Omoda and the C5 in Bryanston today, the eventual plan will encompass Omoda being sold as a standalone brand.

10.25-inch infotainment looks clean and incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Although sales will occur from Chery branded dealerships, in-line with Omoda’s premium aspirations, the initial dealer focus will centre around the country’s metro areas, specifically those in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Due to go on-sale next month, the initial showing provided significant fuel for thought, the most eagerly awaited being the C5’s price Chery executives remained mum on without providing any hints.

Complimenting the infotainment system is the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Power up front

What did emerge though was the powertrain. While mounted on the same T1X platform as the rest of the current Chery range, the Omoda C5, in South Africa, won’t have access to the 1.6 T-GDI and 2.0 T-GDI engines used in China and locally in the Tiggo 8 Pro.

Instead, it will use the 1.5 T-GDI from the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro, but with an uptake in power and torque from 108kW/210Nm to 115kW/230Nm. Drive will go the front wheels via a CVT only. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.5 L/100 km.

Minimalist centre console sports a gear lever instead of a dial, physical switchgear and a volume dial.

Spec

Inside, the futuristic interior goes with the dramatic exterior design by Chery’s Lead Designer Richard Koo, and consists of a new dual 10.25-inch digital instrument and infotainment display, a minimalist centre console and touch-sensitive switchgear for the climate control.

Final specification wasn’t disclosed, though Chery did provide a number of clues such as the sunroof that can be opened by using the key fob, voice recognition, remote engine start, an electric tailgate, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and ambient lighting to name but a few.

Engine has been carried over from the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro, but with 115 kW of power and as the badge indicates, 230 Nm of torque.

“In South Africa, as in other countries that have introduced Omoda, we have employed an entirely new team with new ideas to build the Omoda brand and community. Nothing is off the table, and anything goes, as long as our Omoda customers feel the benefit,” Liu concluded.

Expected price

As mentioned, pricing is only expected at the official launch or in the run-up to the 13 April unveiling, with speculations pointing to a starting sticker of possibly around the R450 000 to R500 000.

