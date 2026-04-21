New Ford Territory now on sale in South Africa

This new SUV combines power, smart technology and practicality into one trendy package, with a badge that South Africans know and trust.

The new Territory is said to introduce a more confident and mature design aligned with Ford’s latest SUV design language. While the front fascia has also been redesigned with a sharper hood, there are new ‘laser’ head-lights and wider front fenders on offer.

To further enhance the premium appeal of the SUV, exclusive paint options called Cactus Grey and Oasis Green, are also available on all models.

Inside, the new Ford Territory continues to favours space, comfort and refinement, while creating a welcoming environment for families. The cabin remains generously sized, thus offering shoulder room for front passengers and a flat rear floor for extra space and comfort.

Updated seats with wider, more supportive headrests improve long-distance comfort. While thoughtful features such as fast-charging USB and USB-C ports enhance everyday usability, rear air vents and an available panoramic sunroof are also on offer. Another highlight is the generous 448-litre boot that expands to 1 422 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The cabin offers a redesigned dual 12.3-inch infotainment display with a more user-friendly interface. Picture: Supplied

Turbocharged performance

Powering the new Territory line-up is Ford’s proven 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine. Producing 138kW of power and 318Nm of torque, the engine also features Auto Start-Stop technology to help reduce fuel consumption in everyday driving.

The engine is paired with an advanced seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that also delivers smooth, responsive performance without compromising efficiency. Gear selection is handled via a rotary e-Shifter on the centre console, and is also complemented by an electronic parking brake.

Four selectable drive modes are on offer. While normal mode offers a balanced setup for everyday use, Eco mode also prioritises fuel efficiency on the highway.

Sport mode sharpens throttle response and steering for a more engaging drive and Mountain mode optimises control on uneven surfaces such as gravel, sand or muddy terrain.

Smart technology

The cabin features a new dual 12.3-inch infotainment display that offers a more intuitive and user-friendly interface. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility enable seamless smartphone integration.

Delivering immersive sound quality for all occupants. The Arkamys 3D Audio software enhances the in-car experience. For the first time, the Territory is offered with Ford App connectivity.

This allows owners to remotely lock and unlock their vehicle, schedule remote start times, monitor vehicle status and receive vehicle health alerts from their phone.

Advanced safety

Safety remains a key focus. The new Ford Territory features a suite of advanced driver-assist technologies designed to support driver confidence. These include:

Lane Departure Warning;

Lane Keeping Assist; and

Lane Centreing Control.

The new Ford Territory offers a striking exterior and cutting-edge features. Picture: Supplied

Pricing

Territory Ambiente 1.8l EcoBoost – R534 900

Territory Trend 1.8l EcoBoost – R584 900

Territory Titanium 1.8l EcoBoost – R643 900

Service and warranty

As with all new Ford vehicles, the new Territory comes with a six-year/90 000km Ford service plan, four-year/120 000km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.

Customers have the option of buying Ford Protect Service or Maintenance Plan upgrades up to eight years or 165 000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200 000km, while Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.