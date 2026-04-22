MG to further bolster its presence in South Africa in 2026

British marque set to further built on the success achieved by ZS compact SUV and MG3 hatchback.

After re-establishing itself in South Africa since the beginning of last year, Chinese-owned British marque MG is ready to further expand its local presence.

MG confirmed last week it will enter two new segments with three new products in 2026 which will also include additional new energy vehicle (NEV) variants.

The brand’s current local portfolio consists of the MG3 hatchback, the ZS and ZS Pro compact SUV pair, the HS mid-sized SUV and the all-electric Cyberster sportster.

MG ZS

Already long in the tooth upon MG’s local return, the ZS is the manufacturer’s volume seller. Starting at R300 000, the compact SUV offers value for money in a highly competitive segment which includes the likes of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Omoda C5.

While the ZS was replaced by the ZS Pro in other markets, the local MG division kept it as more affordable alternative. But the carmaker has confirmed that the ZS’ local lifespan is coming to and end soon and is expected to be on run-out before the end of the year.

ZS Pro

The compact SUV range starts at R397 600, but expect a more affordable model derivative in the aftermath of the ZS’ discontinuation.

Two highlights of the ZS Pro are it’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which produces 125kW of power and 275Nm of torque and it’s seven-year/200 000km warranty.

The local line-up is also likely to be the recipient of a self-charging hybrid this year. It combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a battery pack and electric motor for a combined output of 145kW.

HS

Starting at a tad under R500 000, the HS offers a larger alternative to the MG Pro.

It is available in two engine derivatives; a 125kW/275Nm 1.5-litre turbo and 170kW/370Nm 2.0-litre turbo.

The hybrid electric vehicle that could be joining the line-up features a 1.5-litre blown mill hooked up to an electric motor and battery pack which produces a system total of 165kW.

MG3

In what the carmaker describes as a brave move themselves, MG’s entry into the B-segment hatchback space has been a very successful one. So successful in fact that the MG last month outsold both the ZS Pro and HS.

The MG3 1.5 Comfort is the gateway to MG badge at a starting price of R269 900. Its power comes from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 81kW/142Nm.

The flagship MG3 is the Hybrid+ Luxury. It is a self-charging hybrid which combines a 1.5-litre free-breathing petrol mill and battery pack and electric motor for a system total of 155kW/425kW.

Cyberster

The world’s first all-electric, two-seater, soft-top sports car was never going to be the car that balances MG’s local books, but it has done wonders in re-establishing the marque’s wow-factor of old.

Powered by two electric motors which produces a combined 375kW of power and 725Nm of torque, the R1.4-million Cyberster went from 0 to 100km/h in 3.57 seconds during our test last year.