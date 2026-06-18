BMW gives first glimpse of soon-to-arrive new generation X5

A reveal date for the new X5 is still to be set, however, BMW did confirm it has entered the final stages of testing.

Ahead of its global reveal later this year, BMW has released first official teaser images of the new fifth generation X5 undergoing testing.

Combustion stays

Set to the replace the current fourth iteration, known internally as the G05 which has been on-sale since 2018, the newcomer will become the latest model incorporated under the Neue Klasse aesthetic.

Again to be produced at the X plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the new X5 won’t the follow the example of the X3 by having two different platforms.

Instead, it will continue to use current CLAR foundation, albeit with significant updates, meaning the retention of combustion engine powerplants.

Confirmed variants

In releasing the images, BMW has confirmed two preliminary combustion designations; the 40 xDrive that will produce 294 kW and the 50e xDrive rated at 360 kW.

Confirming the former as a mild-hybrid and the latter a plug-in hybrid, BMW also approved a first-time fully electric model called the iX5.

Rear facia borrows extensively from the iX3. Picture: BMW

As with its combustion siblings, the iX5 will remain on the CLAR platform, but with its architecture adapted to accommodate an 800-volt electrical system.

In addition, it will have the largest capacity battery of any current BMW model, namely a 144-kWh cell that will produce 425 kW in what will be known as the dual-motor iX5 60 xDrive.

Aside from the mentioned engine options, conventional petrol engines will still be offered, with turbodiesels.

What else to expect?

While the teaser images reveal prominent Neue Klasse traits from the iX3, confirmed features include the Panoramic iDrive display, the same steering wheel and an overhauled suite of safety and driver assistance systems.

For the first time, up to 23-inch alloy wheels will be offered, along with regenerative braking, standard adaptive air suspension and the optional Adaptive Chassis Control system on plug-in hybrids as well as the iX5.

The latter will also have the option of rear-wheel steering, Active Roll Stabilisation and electronically controlled dampers.

More later

For the moment, an official date of reveal hasn’t been announced. However, expect more details to soon be revealed.