Wait no more: Facelift Isuzu D-Max pricing uncovered

D-Max will make its public debut at the Nampo Agricultural Expo this week, and officially launch in early June.

Having set an all-time sales record in March, Isuzu Motors South Africa has finally released pricing details of the long-awaited facelift D-Max range on its website.

Finally here

Selectively teased since February, the updated model will make its first public showing at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State this week, before officially launching next month.

In a statement, Isuzu states that the updated model as undergone 400 000 kms of testing over various terrains and in conditions ranging from sub-zero to scorching heat.

Why the delay?

Back in February, outgoing Isuzu Executive Vice-President for Manufacturing and Product Engineering, Dominic Rimmer, attributed the delay in the D-Max coming to market as a result of content laws from the time it debuted in Thailand three years ago.

Besides an imposed freeze rule of two years between principle production and other factories being allowed to start to production, the process of localisation then needs to be undertaken.

For South Africa and key exports markets, the D-Max not only undergoes conditional testing, but changes to the following from the Thai-variant:

new body and doors;

stronger loadbox and tailgate;

revised rear axle;

retuned suspension;

uprated chassis and frame;

improved cooling and electrical systems;

market specific brakes;

powertrain tuning;

exterior tweaks;

new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning;

different security system

Exterior changes

A process that requires no less than three years before production and sales could commence, the arrival of the facelift D-Max also represent its one and only revision as an all-new generation is expected to debut in 2027.

While Isuzu hasn’t detailed the various changes, the images on its website shows the same adaptations as those of the Thai variant.

As such, the internally named RG D-Max receives a new grille and headlights, wraparound-LED daytime running diodes, a redesigned front bumper and bonnet, revised wheel arch cladding on the flagship V-Cross.

Down the side, Isuzu has changed the alloy designs on all models, while furnishing the rear facia with a new bumper, what it calls a three-level L-shaped design motif for the new light clusters, a restyled tailgate and reworked colour chart.

New inside

Inside, the dashboard once again houses a choice of two infotainment systems, now measuring eight-inches on all but the flagship LSE and V-Cross derivates.

For the latter, existing nine-inch still features, but as with the eight-inch, tweaked by swapping the physical shortcut buttons at the screen’s base for touch-sensitive switches.

New are a pair of volume dials previously absent, type-C instead of type-A USB ports and an improved forward facing camera that works in conjunction with the Autonomous Emergency Braking system on higher-end trim levels.

Same bodystyles

As before, the D-Max is offered in single, Extended and double bodystyles, with the former having two trim grades, base and L – the previous LS having been dropped.

Unchanged on the Extended Cab are the LS, LS and LSE grades, while the double cab adds the X-Rider between the LS and LSE. As before, the V-Cross is again limited to the double cab.

Besides the 212 mm ground clearance of the base single cabs, all other D-Maxs have 227 mm of clearance and a wading depth of 800 mm.

Payloads vary and amount to the following:

single cab : 1 160 kg – 1 305 kg

: 1 160 kg – 1 305 kg Extended Cab : 1 005 kg – 1 170 kg

: 1 005 kg – 1 170 kg double cab: 1 040 kg – 1 140 kg

No 2.2

Up front, and unsurprisingly, Isuzu has not availed the new 2.2-litre RZ4F MaxForce with 120kW/400Nm for the local market.

“We are looking at the 2.2, but we first need to test it locally. It will come, but we need to make it ready for South Africa,” Rimmer said when asked about its availability.

As such, the local line-up continues with the RZ4E-TC 1.9-litre and 4JJ3-TCX 3.0-litre DDI turbodiesel engines.

The 2.2-litres’ absence also extends to the eight-speed automatic gearbox. As such, buyers are again offered either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic on the 1.9 and the self-shifter on the 3.0-litre only.

Claimed towing capacity, regardless of the transmission or optional four-wheel drive system on the 1.9, is 2 100 kg and 3 500 kg on the 3.0-litre.

Spec

Based on Isuzu’s website, unbadged low and high-ride single cab-only model has the following as standard:

16-inch steel wheels;

two-speaker sound system;

4.2-inch instrument cluster display;

air-conditioning;

canvas seat trim;

eight-inch display;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

ABS and EBD;

dual front airbags;

traction control;

Hill Descent Control;

Electronic Stability Control;

Trailer Sway Control;

Hill Start Assist;

Brake Override Assist

Upping the ante, the L boasts 17-inch steel wheels, a multi-function steering wheel, rain sense wipers, cloth seats, electric mirrors, electric windows and a rear bumper.

Optional are 17-inch alloy wheels, a sports bar and rear diff-lock on the Extended and double cab, and a tow bar.

A four-speaker sound system is standard on all L double and Extended Cabs, and limited only to the 3.0-litre single cab. Also standard on the latter pair only are side-steps, keyless entry remote central locking.

Stepping up to the LS brings the following:

17-inch alloy wheels;

body-coloured bumper, tailgate handle and door handles;

auto on/off LED headlights;

fog lamps;

folding electric mirrors;

LED daytime running lights;

split glovebox;

rear electric windows (double cab);

six-speaker sound system;

leather-wrapped steering wheel;

seven airbags;

cruise control;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

rear diff-lock

Unique to the X-Rider, which also sees the return of the 3.0-litre engine, are 18-inch black alloy wheels, black sports bar, grey roof, gloss black mirror caps and side-steps, the red ISUZU logo and X-Rider badges.

Inside, the X-Rider gets red stitch work, X embroidery work on the front seat headrests, a fading black to red X decorative insert on the passenger’s side, X-Rider floor mats and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

Beside the new nine-inch infotainment display and seven-inch instrument cluster carried over from the X-Rider, opting for the LSE bring the following:

chrome effect grille;

18-inch alloy wheels;

auto lock/unlock doors;

chrome sports bar;

partial leather upholstery;

electric driver’s seat;

dual-zone climate control;

gear shift paddles;

push-button start;

heated front seats;

front parking sensors;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Remote Engine Start

Completing the range, the V-Cross gets:

tow bar;

wheel arch cladding;

eight-speaker sound system;

power lumbar support for the driver’s seat;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Forward Collision Warning;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Keep Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition

Colours

On the colour front, all models can be had in the following hues:

Splash White;

Mercury Silver;

Onyx Black;

Biarritz Blue;

Red Spinel;

Reserved for LS trim grades and above Islay Grey, however, Sunset Beige is only offered on the base single cab, L and LS grades.

Price

Included with all D-Maxes price tag is a five-year/120 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

Single Cab

D-Max 1.9 Low-Ride – R433 860

D-Max 1.9 High-Ride – R463 860

D-Max 1.9 HR L – R483 650

D-Max 1.9 HR L 4×4 – R585 200

D-Max 1.9 HR L AT – R502 230

D-Max 1.9 HR L 4×4 AT – R603 600

D-Max 3.0 HR L 4×4 AT – R689 090

Extended Cab

D-Max 1.9 L – R533 690

D-Max 1.9 L 4×4 – R583 690

D-Max 1.9 L AT – R553 690

D-Max 1.9 LS – R561 190

D-Max 1.9 LS AT – R584 340

D-Max 1.9 LS 4×4 AT – R634 340

D-Max 3.0 LSE AT – R700 760

D-Max 3.0 LSE 4×4 AT – R785 720

Double Cab