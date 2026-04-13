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Chery Tiggo 4 keeps title of best-selling Chinese vehicle in March

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

13 April 2026

03:00 pm

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Another record month for new vehicle sales finally saw BYD reveal its figures for the first time.

Chery hands more spec and dual-clutch gearbox to Tiggo 4 Pro

Tiggo 4 Pro remains the country’s best-selling Chinese vehicles, its figures combined with those of the Tiggo Cross. Picture: Chery

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With sales of the Tiggo 4 Pro seemingly on the cusp of ending, Chery’s combination of the Tiggo 4 Pro and the Tiggo Cross continued to rank as the best-selling Chinese vehicle in March.

BYD sales figures revealed

In a month that saw BYD report sales figures for the first time, a total of 1 888 Tiggo 4 Pro/Cross left dealership floors. These include the panel van variant.

The Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval Jolion stayed steady in second place on 1 262, followed by the Omoda C5 on 845 and the GWM P-Series on 785.

BYD Atto 1 coming to South Africa
The Dolphin Surf has been revealed as BYD’s best-selling vehicle of March. Picture: paultan.org

Swapping places with the latter from February, the Jetour T2 placed fifth on 646, ahead of its smaller sibling, the T1 on 437, and the GWM Haval H6 on 434.

Completing the top 10 are the Jetour Dashing on 414, the Jaecoo J5 on 319 and the Chery Tiggo 7 on 290.

Lower down, BYD’s best-seller, the all-electric Dolphin Surf, raked in 239 sales, while the GWM Tank 300 experienced yet another strong month with an offset of 222 units.

Top 20

As such, March’s top 20 best-sellers are as follows:

  1. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 888
  2. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 262
  3. Omoda C5 – 845
  4. GWM P-Series – 785
  5. Jetour T2- 646
  6. Jetour T1 – 437
  7. GWM Haval H6 – 434
  8. Jetour Dashing – 414
  9. Jaecoo J5 – 319
  10. Chery Tiggo 7 – 290
  11. Jetour X70 Plus – 271
  12. JAC T-Series – 266
  13. MG ZS – 264
  14. Foton Tunland – 242
  15. BYD Dolphin Surf – 239
  16. GWM Tank 300 – 222
  17. BAIC B30 – 200
  18. MG3 – 200
  19. Chery Tiggo 8 – 174
  20. BYD Sealion 6 -130

Chinese brands ranked

In a month which saw sales nearly hit 60 000 units with a total of 58 060, an 17.3% increase from the same time last year, the best-selling brands are as follows:

  • Great Wall Motors – 2 777
  • Chery – 2 390
  • Jetour – 1 768
  • Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 433
  • MG – 689
  • Foton – 604
  • BYD – 589
  • JAC – 314
  • BAIC – 177
  • Changan – 118
  • Leapmotor – 9
    NOTE: Excluded is the truck brand First Automotive Works (FAW). Also not ranked are Dongfeng, GAC, Geely, JMC and LDV, which don’t report figures to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

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Chery National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA )

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