Chery Tiggo 4 keeps title of best-selling Chinese vehicle in March

Another record month for new vehicle sales finally saw BYD reveal its figures for the first time.

With sales of the Tiggo 4 Pro seemingly on the cusp of ending, Chery’s combination of the Tiggo 4 Pro and the Tiggo Cross continued to rank as the best-selling Chinese vehicle in March.

BYD sales figures revealed

In a month that saw BYD report sales figures for the first time, a total of 1 888 Tiggo 4 Pro/Cross left dealership floors. These include the panel van variant.

The Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval Jolion stayed steady in second place on 1 262, followed by the Omoda C5 on 845 and the GWM P-Series on 785.

The Dolphin Surf has been revealed as BYD’s best-selling vehicle of March. Picture: paultan.org

Swapping places with the latter from February, the Jetour T2 placed fifth on 646, ahead of its smaller sibling, the T1 on 437, and the GWM Haval H6 on 434.

Completing the top 10 are the Jetour Dashing on 414, the Jaecoo J5 on 319 and the Chery Tiggo 7 on 290.

Lower down, BYD’s best-seller, the all-electric Dolphin Surf, raked in 239 sales, while the GWM Tank 300 experienced yet another strong month with an offset of 222 units.

Top 20

As such, March’s top 20 best-sellers are as follows:

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 1 888 GWM Haval Jolion – 1 262 Omoda C5 – 845 GWM P-Series – 785 Jetour T2- 646 Jetour T1 – 437 GWM Haval H6 – 434 Jetour Dashing – 414 Jaecoo J5 – 319 Chery Tiggo 7 – 290 Jetour X70 Plus – 271 JAC T-Series – 266 MG ZS – 264 Foton Tunland – 242 BYD Dolphin Surf – 239 GWM Tank 300 – 222 BAIC B30 – 200 MG3 – 200 Chery Tiggo 8 – 174 BYD Sealion 6 -130

Chinese brands ranked

In a month which saw sales nearly hit 60 000 units with a total of 58 060, an 17.3% increase from the same time last year, the best-selling brands are as follows: