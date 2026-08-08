Kia Seltos just what the doctor ordered in fight against Chinese

Compact SUV banks on its smashingly good looks and competitive pricing to make an impact.

Kia is hell-bent on the all-new Seltos making amends for the first generation’s ill-fated local introduction.

The compact SUV arrived just months before Covid dealt its hopes of a successful lift-off a hammer blow in 2020. By the time the economy started recovering, Kia was already rolling out a new compact SUV in the form of the Sonet. The newcomer grabbed the chance the Seltos never got and established itself as the Korean carmaker’s best seller.

The distant memory of the Coronavirus aside, the second generation Seltos finds itself in a vastly different world to that of its predecessor. Not only has the Chinese revolution turned the motoring landscape on its head, but also has the compact SUV/crossover segment burst out of its seams.

Yet Kia’s confidence in the all-new Seltos is so high that it should almost be seen as a rare warning to the Chinese for a change. Apart from it being a rock-solid product, the manufacturer got the most important thing in the war against the People’s Republic right; the price.

Kia Seltos grows up

The Indian-built Seltos’ starting price of R389 995 is R10 000 more than before, but it is 65mm longer than its predecessor. And at 4 460mm, it is just 55mm shorter than the Sportage and 350mm longer than the Sonet. Boot space has grown by 103 litres to 536 litres, which is 89 more than the Sonet and 35 less than the Sportage.

Flush-fitting door handles are standard. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

While there is plenty of overlapping between the Seltos and Sonet, which is currently priced between R294 995 and R484 995, Kia is in the process of adjusting the latter’s line-up.

The all-new Seltos is offered in a choice of five model derivatives; the entry-level LS, the LX, the GT-Line, GT-Line S and X-Line. The latter was previously used on the Picanto and is reserved for the Seltos’ flagship diesel model.

The Seltos’ biggest virtue aside from its price is undoubtedly it’s exterior styling. The brash Telluride-inspired front grille flanked by striking Star Map LED lighting, flush-fitting door handles, auto-folding mirrors, roof rails and vertical LED taillights connected by a horizontal bar are standard across the range.

Carried over are the three powertrains from the first generation. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 84kW and 144Nm of torque, a 119kW/253Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol mill and 85kW/250Nm 1.5-litre blown diesel engine. They are mated to a combination of four transmission options; six-speed manual, CVT, seven-seed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and six-speed torque-converter automatic.

Tasman-like interior

The all-new Seltos’ classy cabin draws inspiration from the Tasman, which means it does not feature the row of buttons that toggles between the climate control and infotainment setting similar to the Sportage and Carens. Like the Tasman, it also features space-aged front headrests with pronounced frames covered by mesh panels.

The entry-level LS gets cloth and artificial seats, 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse camera, rear parking sensors and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Top models feature a 12.3-inch infotainment system and 12-inch digital cluster. Picture: Supplied

The LX grade brings with it smart key and push-button start, electric parking brake, 12.3-inch infotainment system, rear parking sensors and dual-zone climate control.

Top of the food chain

Upgrading to the GT-Line means the addition of artificial leather seats and steering wheel, wireless charger, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and 18-inch alloys. The S adds ventilated and powered front seats, 12-inch digital cluster and eight-speaker Bose sound system.

The X-Line benefits from all the spec offered on the GT-Line S, with the addition of model specific 18-inch alloy rims and unique X-Line styling which includes interior accents and the striking Matt Graphite Grey signature paintwork.

Standard safety across the range includes six airbags, ABS, ESC and hill-start assist. GT-Line S and X-Line models feature advanced systems such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot collision avoidance and lane keeping assist.

The front headrests look very space-aged. Picture: Supplied

Petrol vs diesel

We had the chance the sample the GT-Line S and X-Line on the media launch drive around the Cape Peninsula this week. It is hard to pick the one over the other, as each has a very distinctive personality.

It goes without saying that the turbo petrol mill and DCT configuration is sportier than the oil-burner, but the diesel mill is a peach in its own right. And both are rock solid in terms of throttle calibration, the Achilles heel of any non-hybridised Chinese product.

Both has more than enough power, the gearboxes are smooth and the DCT very responsive, while their handling and suspension are top-notch.

Kia has done a fantastic job with the all-new Seltos. It looks good, it is comfortable, loaded with tech and its price is also right. It signals a real notion of intent to fight back at the Chinese, a gesture more heritage brands can take notice of.

Kia Seltos pricing

Seltos 1.5 LS MT – R389 995

Seltos 1.5 LS CVT – R414 995

Seltos 1.5 LX CVT – R464 995

Seltos 1.5 GT-Line CVT – R514 995

Seltos 1.5 CRDi GT-Line AT – R544 995

Seltos 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line S DCT – R614 995

Seltos 1.5 CRDi X-Line AT – R614 995

*Pricing includes three-year/45 000km service plan and five-year/unlimited mileage warranty.