Dramatic new Mitsubishi Outlander (finally) stickered

By Charl Bosch

Having showcased the long awaited new Outlander at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State last month, Mitsubishi has now officially divulged full spec as well as pricing details of its reimagined flagship SUV.

The first generation Outlander to ride on alliance partners Renault-Nissan’s CMF-D platform, the newcomer, as before, comes with seven seats as standard while also debuting Mitsubishi’s latest Dynamic Shield styling language.

Effectively the twin of the new Nissan X-Trail, the Outlander measures 4 709 mm long, 1 862 mm wide and 1 748 mm tall while riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 705 mm. Surprisingly, no details regarding boot capacity was revealed.

Powered by Nissan

Revealed though is a choice of two trim levels, a first for the Outlander, though as before, Mitsubishi has opted for a single powertrain choice; the same normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol from the X-Trail that replaces the old Mitsubishi-made 2.4.

ALSO READ: Mitsubishi drops specification hints of incoming new Outlander

Producing 135kW/245Nm, the unit is paired to a brand-new CVT Mitsubishi says has been optimised in such a way that it feels similar to a conventional eight-speed torque converter automatic. Claimed fuel consumption is 8.1 L/100 km.

Even from the rear, the Outlander appears more substantial than before. Image: Mitsubishi

An electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system complete with the Lancer Evo-derived Super All-Wheel Control, plus the Active Yaw Control setup is standard on both GLS and flagship Aspire models. Ground clearance is rated at 210 mm.

Unsurprisingly, the runaway success, in Europe, plug-in hybrid won’t be available, with the same applying to a turbodiesel not developed from the onset for the Outlander as a result of the brand’s focus on electrification.

Spec

In terms of individual spec, Mitsubishi has outfitted the pair of trim grades with the following as standard:

A 12.3-inch instrument cluster is standard on both models, but only the top-spec Aspire gets the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Image: Mitsubishi

20-inch alloy wheels

auto on/off LED headlights

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

heated front seats

faux leather-and-suede upholstery

tri-zone climate control

six-speaker sound system

electric driver’s seat

folding electric mirrors

electric tailgate

cruise control

rain sense wipers

reverse camera

front and rear parking sensors

drive mode selector (Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Snow, Gravel and Mud)

Hill Start Assist

Active Stability and Traction Control

Hill Descent Control

Reserved for the Aspire is an electrically adjustable passenger’s seat, panoramic roof, memory function for the driver’s chair and in place of the GLS’s eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a bigger nine-inch display still with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but also integrated satellite navigation.

Price

Priced at R729 995 for the GLS and at R759 995, each derivative’s sticker includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

NOW READ: Mitsubishi aims to become ‘household name’ again in Mzansi