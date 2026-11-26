Local line-up has been approved with a pair of derivatives each powered by a different engine.

Subaru South Africa has announced the date of the all-new Outback launch after confirming a fourth quarter time back in September.

December launch

The first generation not to be based on the Legacy following its discontinuation last year, the Outback transitions from an estate derived model to a crossover based on the brand’s global platform shared with the Forester.

Officially debuting on South African soil on 3 December, the already confirmed line-up will comprise two variants, each with a different engine option.

Two models

As announced in September, the Premium will become the base model and derive motivation from the same normally aspirated 2.5-litre flat-four Boxer engine as in the Forester, albeit with slightly more power and torque.

Paired to a supposedly revised Lineartronic CVT, the unit develops 137kW/254Nm, which is sent to all four wheels via the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. Its ground clearance is 220 mm.

New to South Africa is the Wilderness, which becomes the flagship powered by the turbocharged 2.4-litre flat-four engine.

Standard Outback has 220mm of ground clearance. Subaru Australia

A nameplate first used on the previous generation Outback five years ago, the Wilderness not only receives the mentioned engine and bespoke styling, but adaptive electronic dampers and a raised suspension that takes ground clearance up to 240mm.

On the power front, the South African-spec 2.4-litre unit will output 194kW/382Nm, which represents an increase of three kilowatts and six Newton Metres over the North American variant.

The latter market where the Outback made its global unveiling last April, the Wilderness also receives the X-Mode off-road selector and model specific touches inside.

Dimensions and known spec

On the specification front, Subaru has so far only confirmed its latest EyeSight driver assistance system, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for both variants.

Subaru has confirmed the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.1-inch infotainment system for South Africa on both models. Subaru Australia

Dimensionally, the Outback is as follows:

Length : 4 88 mm;

: 4 88 mm; Wheelbase : 2 745mm;

: 2 745mm; Height : 1 715mm;

: 1 715mm; Width: 1 880mm

Its move to a crossover means an increase in towing capacity to 2 000kg, although in the case of the Wilderness, this falls to 1 588kg based on the Australian market variant.

Almost time

Only expected to be priced at its market launch next month, Subaru South Africa has already confirmed that the Outback’s eventual sticker will include a five-year/150 000km warranty as well as a five-year/105 000km maintenance plan as standard.

As such, expect more details, including exact specification, to be announced next month.