New Subaru Outback range confirmed ahead of fourth quarter arrival

Line-up for South Africa has been streamlined to two variants, topped by the rugged off-road focused Wilderness for the first time.

After announcing the all-new Outback for South Africa in July, Subaru has now confirmed the official reveal date and the final model line-up.

Two models

The first Outback not to be based on the Legacy following its discontinuation early last year, the seventh-generation model makes the transition from estate to crossover while using the same version of Subaru’s Global Platform devised for the Forester.

Globally revealed in April last year, the South African Outback range will have two variants, the Premium and, for the first time, the off-road-dedicated Wilderness which replaces the XT.

One engine apiece

Up front, the engines from the outgoing Outback remain, however, only the Wilderness will be turbocharged, whereas the Premium continues to be normally aspirated.

Depicted Premium will solely be powered by the normally aspirated 2.5-litre flat-four Boxer engine. Picture: Subaru

This means outputs of 137kW/254Nm from the 2.5-litre flat-four Boxer powering the latter and 194kW/382Nm from the former’s 2.4-litre flat-four turbo.

In both instances, drive is routed to Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system via a recalibrated Lineartronic CVT.

New inside

Besides the different powertrain options, both Outback models are equipped with the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.1-inch infotainment system as part of the revamped interior.

Interior has been redesigned and features physical switches as well as the new 12.1-inch infotainment display. Picture: Subaru Australia

Also confirmed is the latest EyeSight range of safety and driver assistance systems, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the so-called X-Mode drive selector on the Wilderness.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Outback is as follows:

Length : 4 880mm;

: 4 880mm; Wheelbase : 2 745mm;

: 2 745mm; Height : 1 715mm;

: 1 715mm; Width: 1 880mm.

Reportedly able to tow 2 000kg, boot space is expected to be similar to the Australian version, namely 530 and 1 211 litres of packing space.

Wilderness

Compared to the Premium, the Wilderness, a nameplate first introduced on the previous generation Outback, not only receives the turbocharged engine, but a series of off-road touches that have resulted in its tow rating dropping to 1 588kg.

Off-road ready Wilderness will become the Outback’s new flagship model. Picture: Subaru North America

These include matte black mirror caps, wheel arch cladding and door sills, anodised copper exterior accents, block letter SUBARU badge on the equally new blacked-out grille, an integrated nudge bar, new front bumper, Wilderness badges and matte black 17-inch alloy wheels.

Along with all-terrain tyres, a new rear bumper, tailgate and adaptive electronic dampers, the suspension has been reworked and the ground clearance increased to 246mm.

Pricing later

Arriving in the fourth quarter of the year, pricing for the Outback wasn’t revealed, though, a significant hike is expected based on the outgoing model having retailed between R839 000 and R999 000.

Subaru South Africa has, however, indicated that both model’s price tag will include a five-year/150 000km warranty and a five-year/105 000km maintenance plan as standard.